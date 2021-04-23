Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM S p A : April 23, 2021 - Non price sensitiveMERGER BY INCORPORATION OF PROFAMILY S.P.A. IN BANCO BPM S.P.A.

04/23/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANCO BPM S.p.A. • Parent Company of BANCO BPM Banking Group • Registered office: Piazza F. Meda, 4, Milan, Italy •

Administrative headquarters: Piazza Nogara, 2, Verona, Italy • Fully paid up share capital as at 4 April 2020: € 7,100,000,000.00 • Tax

Code and Milan Companies' Register Enrolment No. 09722490969 •Representative of the Banco BPM VAT Group, VAT no.

10537050964 • Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Guarantee Fund • Enrolled in the Bank of Italy

Register of Banks and the Register of Banking Groups

MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF PROFAMILY S.P.A. IN BANCO BPM S.P.A.

Notice is hereby given that, on 23 April 2021, following obtainment of the authorisation of the merger issued by the European Central Bank pursuant to art. 57 of the Consolidated Banking Law and Title III, Chapter 4 of Bank of Italy Circular no. 229/1999, the plan for the merger by incorporation of ProFamily S.p.A. ("merged company") in Banco BPM S.p.A. ("merging company"), drafted in accordance with articles 2501-ter and 2505 of the Italian Civil Code (the "Merger Plan"), was filed at the competent Register of Companies.

Pursuant to art. 2505, second paragraph of the Italian Civil Code, the Merger Plan will be submitted, for matters regarding the merging company, for approval of the Board of Directors as permitted by art.

24.2.3. of the articles of association, without prejudice to the possibility - pursuant to art. 2505, third paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code - for the shareholders of Banco BPM S.p.A. who represent at least 5% of the share capital, to request that the merger approval decision be adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banco BPM S.p.A.. Any shareholders interested in exercising said right must, within 8 days of the aforementioned date of registration of the Merger Plan in the competent Register of Companies, send the appropriate request accompanied by the certification proving share ownership, via registered letter, to Banco BPM S.p.A.(Group Corporate Affairs, Piazza Filippo Meda, 4 - 20121 Milan) or via a communication to the certified e-mail address soci@pec.bancobpmspa.it.

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
02:18pBANCO BPM S P A  : April 23, 2021 - Non price sensitiveMERGER BY INCORPORATION O..
PU
02:00pAPRIL 23, 2021 - NON PRICE SENSITIVE : Notice of filing of documents
PU
04/21REFILE-Italys's BPER Banca appoints deals expert Montani as CEO
RE
04/19BANCO BPM S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/14BANCO BPM S P A  : Consolidated 2020 Annual Report
PU
04/06Italy prosecutors seek mass trial in diamond fraud probe
RE
04/01BANCO BPM S P A  : April 01, 2021 - Non price sensitiveNotice of publication of ..
PU
03/26SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S : S&P Maintains Societa Cattolica di Assicu..
MT
03/25Cattolica beats 2020 operating profit fcast, confirms guidance
RE
03/19BPER's top investor says Banco BPM deal not an option for now
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 138 M 4 997 M 4 997 M
Net income 2021 273 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 3 388 M 4 086 M 4 091 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 19 740
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,43 €
Last Close Price 2,25 €
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Anna Maria Ricco Head-Information Technology
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.24.17%4 070
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%446 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%329 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%281 166
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%211 307
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.70%204 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ