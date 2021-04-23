Banco BPM S p A : April 23, 2021 - Non price sensitiveMERGER BY INCORPORATION OF PROFAMILY S.P.A. IN BANCO BPM S.P.A.

BANCO BPM S.p.A. • Parent Company of BANCO BPM Banking Group • Registered office: Piazza F. Meda, 4, Milan, Italy •

Administrative headquarters: Piazza Nogara, 2, Verona, Italy • Fully paid up share capital as at 4 April 2020: € 7,100,000,000.00 • Tax

Code and Milan Companies' Register Enrolment No. 09722490969 •Representative of the Banco BPM VAT Group, VAT no.

10537050964 • Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Guarantee Fund • Enrolled in the Bank of Italy

Register of Banks and the Register of Banking Groups

MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF PROFAMILY S.P.A. IN BANCO BPM S.P.A.

Notice is hereby given that, on 23 April 2021, following obtainment of the authorisation of the merger issued by the European Central Bank pursuant to art. 57 of the Consolidated Banking Law and Title III, Chapter 4 of Bank of Italy Circular no. 229/1999, the plan for the merger by incorporation of ProFamily S.p.A. ("merged company") in Banco BPM S.p.A. ("merging company"), drafted in accordance with articles 2501-ter and 2505 of the Italian Civil Code (the "Merger Plan"), was filed at the competent Register of Companies.

Pursuant to art. 2505, second paragraph of the Italian Civil Code, the Merger Plan will be submitted, for matters regarding the merging company, for approval of the Board of Directors as permitted by art.

24.2.3. of the articles of association, without prejudice to the possibility - pursuant to art. 2505, third paragraph, of the Italian Civil Code - for the shareholders of Banco BPM S.p.A. who represent at least 5% of the share capital, to request that the merger approval decision be adopted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Banco BPM S.p.A.. Any shareholders interested in exercising said right must, within 8 days of the aforementioned date of registration of the Merger Plan in the competent Register of Companies, send the appropriate request accompanied by the certification proving share ownership, via registered letter, to Banco BPM S.p.A.(Group Corporate Affairs, Piazza Filippo Meda, 4 - 20121 Milan) or via a communication to the certified e-mail address soci@pec.bancobpmspa.it.