(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a partnership agreement with Unione Industriale Pisana to support member companies committed to achieving growth and development objectives.

Banco BPM, through this agreement, is committed to supporting member companies in the province of Pisa with a series of products, lines of credit and ad hoc services designed to facilitate access to credit through the assistance and advice of a team of specialists. For this purpose, Banco BPM has allocated a specific plafond worth EUR70 million.

The plafond is dedicated to companies engaged in the achievement of growth and development objectives: a transition that requires often significant investments and is made even more delicate today by the complex economic-financial and geopolitical situation at the global level. It involves all those business and production transformations necessary to ensure a present and a future for local companies.

Banco BPM's stock is up 1.1 percent at EUR6.19 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

