(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa reported Wednesday that as of June 30 it had posted a record profit of EUR624.4 million, the best half-year ever, up 78 percent from the same period in 2022, when profit was EUR351.0 million.

Net interest income for the first half of the year amounted to EUR1.55 billion up from EUR1.04 billion in the same period last year.

Operating income rises to EUR1.30 billion from EUR1.01 billion in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 28 percent.

Direct deposits amount to EUR124.7 billion up from EUR123.5 billion recorded at year-end 2022.

Indirect deposits amounted to EUR99.6 billion,up from EUR91.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.

The stock of net impaired loans is EUR2.1 billion down 11 percent from year-end 2022 and 27 percent from the first half of 2022.

Regarding ratios, the "stated" CET 1 ratio is at 14.2 percent while it was 12.8 percent as of December 31, 2022.

About the future, the bank explains, "net interest income will continue to benefit from the increase in short-term rates, particularly in the commercial matrix component, thanks mainly to a funding mix that allows repricing effects to be contained."

"Commissions, while still discounting a framework of potential volatility that affects inparticular those related to investment products, will continue to benefit from the dynamics of those related to typical commercial banking activities."

For the full year, the bank expects a significant improvement in the group's net income compared to last year, with 2023 EPS of EUR0.80 cents - compared to previous EPS expectations of around EUR0.75 - further strengthening for 2024 to EUR0.90, "significantly exceeding both the profitability trajectory and the overall targets outlined in the Strategic Plan, which will be updated in the fourth quarter of 2023," the company note says.

In the new business plan, the bank, "will proceed to update shareholder remuneration targets that may reflect the positive results achieved in terms of profitability and organic capital creation."

Banco BPM's stock on Wednesday closed down 1.6 percent at EUR4.43 per share.

