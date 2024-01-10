(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Wednesday that it has concluded a new EUR750 million issue of a green senior bond with a six-year maturity and the possibility of early redemption in January 2029.

Orders exceeded EUR3.2 billion, representing four times the amount issued and with requests from 200 investors.

The bond was issued at a price of EUR99.537 percent and pays a fixed coupon of 4.875 percent.

On Wednesday, Banco BPM closed in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR4.88 per share.

