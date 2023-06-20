Advanced search
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-20 am EDT
4.009 EUR   -0.62%
01:24pBanco BPM concludes EUR750 million covered bond placement
AN
06/16Stock markets bullish; Milan above 27,800 points
AN
06/14Ifis CEO: "There is no reason to expect financial shock in Italy"
AN
Banco BPM concludes EUR750 million covered bond placement

06/20/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Tuesday that it has concluded the placement of a new EUR750 million covered bond issue aimed at institutional investors with a maturity of 5 years under its EUR10 billion BPM Covered Bond 2 program.

This is the first European Covered Bond Premium issue issued by Banco BPM in compliance with the new European directive transposed on March 30, 2023.

The bond, which will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, has an expected rating of Aa3, a fixed-rate coupon of 3.75 percent and maturity on June 27, 2028.

The issue, the bank says, has raised orders for EUR1.3 billion allocated with the following geographical breakdown: Italy, 47 percent; Germany-Austria-Switzerland, 20 percent; Nordic countries, 14 percent; Benelux, 11 percent; and the United Kingdom, 6 percent.

Banco BPM on Tuesday closed 0.6 percent in the red at EUR4.01 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

