(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced that it bought back 905,286 of its own ordinary shares on March 4.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR5.5231 and a total value of EUR5.0 million.

The company announced that it has completed the buyback and, taking into account the other shares already in its portfolio, now holds 7.9 million shares, or 0.5 percent of the share capital.

On Monday, Banco BPM closed in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR5.55 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

