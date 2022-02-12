Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM focused on growing as a standalone lender, CEO says

02/12/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit sign at one of the bank's branches in Kiev

PARMA, Italy (Reuters) - Banco BPM is focused on growth opportunities as a standalone lender, the head of Italy's third-largest bank said on Saturday, a day after renewed speculation that larger rival UniCredit could launch a takeover bid pushed shares up 10%.

With its roots in the wealthy Lombardy region Banco BPM, which has a market capitalisation of around 5.4 billion euros ($6.13 billion), is seen as the ideal geographical fit for UniCredit, Italy's second-biggest bank.

"We still have a very important path to take on the stock exchange, we have a very important standalone growth path ahead of us that is not yet fully exploited," Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on the sidelines of the ASSIOM FOREX conference in Parma. "Banco BPM is worth more."

Asked about potential interest from UniCredit, Castagna said the bank had not received any communication from its larger peer in that regard.

Responding to the rumours of a potential imminent bid, UniCredit on Friday said it continued to evaluate all strategic options and would inform the market in due time, adding no extraordinary board meeting had been called.

Earlier this week, Banco BPM shares hit their highest-level in four years after the lender posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, as loan loss provisions more than halved and fees boosted revenues.

Castagna said at the time the lender did not see any merger opportunities at present and was concentrating on the business plan it had presented last year.

"We have just come out of a restructuring process, we have presented an aggressive plan ... but we think the market is only beginning to recognise what is the path that will take us much further," Castagna added on Saturday.

Banco BPM's shares have gained around 35% since the beginning of the year and more than 60% in the last 12 months, as it's seen as a possible M&A target.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 9.80% 3.551 Delayed Quote.34.51%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.01% 15.69 Delayed Quote.15.84%
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
08:22aBanco BPM focused on growing as a standalone lender, CEO says
RE
04:21aCredit Agricole to focus on internal growth to expand in Italy - paper
RE
02/11PUMP / DUMP #21 : This week's gainers and losers
02/11Banco BPM Shares Climb After Report of Takeover Interest From UniCredit
DJ
02/11UniCredit considers all strategic options consistent with its business plan - spox
RE
02/11Banco BPM shares rise as UniCredit deal talk rekindled
RE
02/08Italy's Banco BPM swings to Q4 profit, beating expectations
RE
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Banco BPM S.p.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
02/08BANCO BPM S P A : Presentation of Banco BPM FY 2021 Results
PU
02/08BANCO BPM S P A : February 08, 2022 - Price sensitiveBanco BPM results as at 31 december 2..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 448 M 5 073 M 5 073 M
Net income 2021 552 M 630 M 630 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 5 367 M 6 122 M 6 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,55 €
Average target price 3,72 €
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.34.51%6 122
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%453 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.71%387 090
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.05%261 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.07%226 581
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.31%212 570