Banco BPM gets financial conglomerate status from ECB

(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Wednesday that the European Central Bank has notified the group that it has been granted financial conglomerate status, on a par with leading Italian and European financial groups operating in both the banking and investment services and insurance sectors.

The ECB's decision grants the request submitted by Banco BPM following the achievement of total control over the insurance companies Banco BPM Vita and Banco BPM Assicurazioni in July 2022, and also entails the adjustment of the supervisory activity exercised by the same Supervisory Authority to the overall activity carried out by the Group as a financial conglomerate, the company explained in a note.

Finally, qualification as a financial conglomerate is a prerequisite for applying, again to ECB, for authorization to apply the so-called "Danish Compromise," which allows access to the relevant benefits in the calculation of consolidated capital ratios. Based on the capital position as of 12/31/2022, the potential benefits of the Danish Compromise, referable to the holdings in Banco BPM Vita and Banco BPM Assicurazioni, can be quantified at 51 basis points.

Banco BPM trades in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR4.22 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.