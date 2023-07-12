(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Tuesday that the board of directors, in connection with the project to enhance the e-money business with NVP exceeding EUR2 billion, resolved to grant exclusivity to FSI SGR Spa, Pay Holding Spa and BCC Pay Spa, after examining offers received "from leading operators in the sector."

The purpose of this exclusivity is to negotiate and define the terms and conditions of a potential partnership in the issuing and acquiring sectors, with the simultaneous activation of a joint venture, in whose capital the Bank may enter with a significant stake, the company's note reads.

"The new partnership may lead to the creation of the second largest national operator, wholly controlled by Italian institutions, to which Banco BPM intends to contribute its activities in the e-money business, with recognition of a mixed consideration in cash and shares involving benefits also in terms of capital."-

In addition, the company explains, "it is planned to sign a distribution agreement at the same time, which will enable the bank to preserve the running commission levels-about EUR140 million in 2022-and to exploit the full potential for valorization quantifiable in over EUR2 billion in terms of NPV in a sector with high growth potential in terms of volumes and revenues."

Banco BPM's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.8 percent at EUR4.32 per share.

