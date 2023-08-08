(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa, BPER Banca Spa, Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa and Finlombarda on Monday let it be known that they are supporting Lario Reti Holding's new investments with a loan worth a total of EUR62 million, which "will allow the implementation of the 2022-2045 business plan with interventions in favor of the territory, including the reduction of losses in water distribution networks, thanks also to the digitization and monitoring of the networks," as the companies explained in a note.

The pool of banks, composed of Banco BPM, BPER Banca and Banca Popolare di Sondrio with the participation of Finlombarda - a financial company of the Lombardy Region - signed an agreement divided into several tranches. A loan that combines the protection of the water asset with the use of digital, in line with the objectives of the PNRR.

"The operation is intended to support the high environmental impact investments of Lario Reti Holding, the manager of the Integrated Water Service for the entire Province of Lecco, with the new works defined by the Lecco Area Office according to the needs of the territory."

Banco BPM on Tuesday closed 9.1 percent in the red at EUR4.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

