  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-18 am EDT
4.021 EUR   +2.06%
01:48pBanco BPM initiates project for valorization of Monetics business
AN
08:28aBanco Bpm S P A : Invitation to Banco BPM Q1 2023 Group Results Presentation
PU
08:18aBanco Bpm S P A : Invito alla Presentazione dei Risultati del 1T 2023 del Gruppo Banco BPM
PU
Banco BPM initiates project for valorization of Monetics business

04/18/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Banco BPM Spa announced Tuesday that it has resolved to proceed with a project to valorize the e-money business aimed at defining a potential partnership with a leading market operator that will focus on both Merchant Acquiring and POS management and the issuing and distribution of payment cards.

"With its customer base, Banco BPM qualifies to date as one of the leading players having generated in fiscal year 2022 - between Issuing and Acquiring - about EUR53 billion between transacted sales and withdrawals, up 11 percent on 2021, relying on more than 140,000 POS and about 4.4 million payment cards," the company explained in a note.

"From the non-binding expressions of interest received so far by the bank from leading market players, it emerges that the e-money business is capable of expressing an overall valuation potential in terms of 'NPV' of more than EUR2 billion, taking into account both the upfront components and those linked to the present value of running commissions - more than EUR140 million pre-tax in 2022 - as well as future growth options."

The board mandated the CEO to continue interlocutions with the aim of identifying the potential partner by the first half of the year and define a binding Termsheet.

On Tuesday, BPM closed in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR4.02 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

