(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced that it has successfully completed a new Social Senior Preferred issue with a four-year maturity amounting to EUR500 million. The issue is the group's first full investment grade.

Orders, amounting to more than EUR2 billion, exceeded four times the amount issued, with the participation of more than 150 investors, confirming the increasing recognition by investors in the Banco BPM name. About 90 percent of the allocated orders had an ESG connotation.

The bond was issued at a price of 99.818 percent and pays a fixed coupon of 4.625 percent. The bond, which is reserved for institutional investors, was issued under the issuer's Euro Medium Term Notes Program and has an expected rating of Baa2/BBB-/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch/DBRS).

Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance and/or refinance Eligible Social Loans, as defined in the Bank's new Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds Framework, published last November 7. This is the first issuance under the new Framework, which brings total ESG issues to EUR4.25 billion.

Banco BPM closed Wednesday's session in the red by 0.6 percent to EUR5.08 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.