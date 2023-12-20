Banco BPM is down nearly 2% in Milan, under the weight of a downgrade by UBS from 'buy' to 'neutral', with a price target reduced from 6.3 to 4.6 euros on the financial institution's shares.
Although offering an attractive 12-month dividend yield, we are becoming more cautious after Banco BPM's outperformance since the beginning of the year, with our EPS 2026 estimate coming in 25% below target," he explains.
Banco BPM: penalized by a broker downgrade
