Banco BPM: penalized by a broker downgrade

December 20, 2023 at 09:48 am EST Share

Banco BPM is down nearly 2% in Milan, under the weight of a downgrade by UBS from 'buy' to 'neutral', with a price target reduced from 6.3 to 4.6 euros on the financial institution's shares.



Although offering an attractive 12-month dividend yield, we are becoming more cautious after Banco BPM's outperformance since the beginning of the year, with our EPS 2026 estimate coming in 25% below target," he explains.



