(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Banco BPM Spa on Tuesday approved the balance sheet and income statement as of September 30, a period that ended with a positive net profit of EUR943.4 million from EUR487.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Net interest income amounted to EUR2.42 billion, up 52 percent from the figure for the first nine months of 2022, when it was EUR1.59 billion, "mainly attributable to the increase in the commercial spread, resulting from the rise in interest rates, and the limited impact on the cost of deposits, which more than offset the absence of benefits related to the remuneration of TLTRO loans," BPM wrote in the released note.

Net fees and commissions for the first nine months amounted to more than EUR1.4 billion, down slightly by 2.2 percent from the same period last year.

The cost income ratio for the period was 48.4 percent, down from 54.7 percent as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Coming to the capital ratios, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stated is 14.3% compared to 12.8% as of Dec. 31, 2022. The Tier 1 ratio stated is 16.7 percent compared to 15.2 percent as of Dec. 31, 2022, while the Total Capital ratio stated is 19.7 percent compared to 18.0 percent as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Banco BPM closed Tuesday's session down 0.8 percent at EUR4.86 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

