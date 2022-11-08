Advanced search
11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
3.104 EUR   -2.63%
12:14pBanco Bpm S P A : 9M 2022 Group Results Presentation
PU
12:07pBanco BPM raises 2022 and 2023 Eps guidance after Q3 profit beats
RE
11/04Iren Secures $98 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan from Banco BPM
MT
Banco BPM raises 2022 and 2023 Eps guidance after Q3 profit beats

11/08/2022 | 12:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM on Tuesday said it had raised its guidance on net earnings per share in 2022 and 2023 after beating forecast with its third-quarter profit, helped by higher rates.

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit for the three months through September rose 14.3 % from a year earlier to 126.5 million euros, above a 116 million-euro forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

The bank said it expected 2022 net earnings of 45 euro cents per share from 40 euro cents indicated in August, confirming a payout ratio target of 50%.

For the next year Eps is expected to be more then 0.60 euros from 0.50 previously indicated.

($1 = 0.9922 euros)

(Andrea Mandalà; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 515 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
Net income 2022 645 M 645 M 645 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 6,62%
Capitalization 4 811 M 4 810 M 4 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 110
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Average target price 3,79 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.20.76%4 810
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%385 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.81%296 910
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%191 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.90%179 360
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%140 849