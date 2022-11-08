Banco BPM raises 2022 and 2023 Eps guidance after Q3 profit beats

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit for the three months through September rose 14.3 % from a year earlier to 126.5 million euros, above a 116 million-euro forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

The bank said it expected 2022 net earnings of 45 euro cents per share from 40 euro cents indicated in August, confirming a payout ratio target of 50%.

For the next year Eps is expected to be more then 0.60 euros from 0.50 previously indicated.

($1 = 0.9922 euros)

