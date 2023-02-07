Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23:19 2023-02-07 pm EST
4.307 EUR   +2.18%
01:44pBanco BPM raises dividend as profit outstrips forecasts
RE
12:16pBPM raises dividend, nearly doubles quarterly profit
AN
12:11pBanco BPM's profit rises more than expected, ups dividend
RE
Banco BPM raises dividend as profit outstrips forecasts

02/07/2023 | 01:44pm EST
MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Banco BPM confirmed its 2023 net earnings per share and raised its dividend for 2022 on Tuesday, after higher interest rates helped it beat fourth quarter profit forecasts.

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit for the three months through December more than doubled from a year earlier to 210 million euros , well above a 178 million-euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

Income from Banco BPM's core lending business rose 31% quarter-on-quarter, reaching 2.3 billion euros for 2022 and more than offsetting a weakening in fees at the end of the year.

Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna told analysts that net fees would be broadly flat this year, while net interest margin was projected to rise 17% to 2.7 billion euros, assuming an average interbank rate of 2.5% in 2023.

With a business model geared towards lending to Italy's myriad businesses, Italian banks are well placed to benefit from the European Central Bank's monetary policy tightening.

Banco BPM said it expected 2023 net earnings of above 60 euro cents (EPS) per share, sticking to its latest guidance which it had raised in November from a 49 euro cent EPS goal set under its business plan.

Castagna told analysts that Banco BPM now saw its 2024 EPS at around 75 cents, raising its previous estimate.

Banco BPM is seen as a potential takeover target for both Credit Agricole, which has become its single biggest shareholder, and UniCredit, which studied a takeover offer on the eve of the Ukraine war but did not follow through.

The bank's shares have risen by 47% over the past year.

Banco BPM said it would propose a dividend per share of 23 euro cents on 2022 earnings, up from 19 euro cents for 2021. ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; Editing by Valentina Za and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 1.90% 4.295 Delayed Quote.26.42%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.87% 11.142 Real-time Quote.12.36%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.22% 18.262 Delayed Quote.37.90%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 617 M 4 957 M 4 957 M
Net income 2022 704 M 756 M 756 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 6 360 M 6 829 M 6 829 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 20 237
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,22 €
Average target price 4,55 €
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.26.42%6 829
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867