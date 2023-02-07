Advanced search
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:43:16 2023-02-07 pm EST
4.298 EUR   +1.97%
12:11pBanco BPM's profit rises more than expected, ups dividend
RE
11:59aBanco Bpm S P A : Presentation of the FY 2022 Banco BPM Group Results
PU
03:48aMib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BPM's profit rises more than expected, ups dividend

02/07/2023 | 12:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Banco BPM on Tuesday confirmed its guidance on 2023 net earnings per share, while raising its dividend, after higher interest rates helped it beat market forecasts with its fourth quarter profit.

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit for the three months through December more than doubled from a year earlier to 210 million euros ($225 million), above a 178 million-euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

The bank said it expected 2023 net earnings above 60 euro cents (EPS) per share, sticking to its latest guidance which it had raised in November from a 49 euro cent EPS goal set under its business plan.

Banco BPM said it would propose a dividend per share of 23 euro cents on 2022 earnigns, up from 19 euro cents the previous year. ($1 = 0.9343 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 617 M 4 957 M 4 957 M
Net income 2022 704 M 756 M 756 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 6 360 M 6 829 M 6 829 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 20 237
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,22 €
Average target price 4,55 €
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.26.42%6 829
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867