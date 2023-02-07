Banco BPM's profit rises more than expected, ups dividend

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit for the three months through December more than doubled from a year earlier to 210 million euros ($225 million), above a 178 million-euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

The bank said it expected 2023 net earnings above 60 euro cents (EPS) per share, sticking to its latest guidance which it had raised in November from a 49 euro cent EPS goal set under its business plan.

Banco BPM said it would propose a dividend per share of 23 euro cents on 2022 earnigns, up from 19 euro cents the previous year. ($1 = 0.9343 euros)

