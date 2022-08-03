Banco BPM's profit tops forecast as it weighs insurance offers

MILANO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM on
Wednesday joined bigger rivals Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit in posting a better-than-expected quarterly
profit helped a surprise rise in net fees and higher rates.
Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit for the three
months through June was 206 million euros , well
above a 180 million-euro forecast in a Reuters analyst poll and
down 21% from a year earlier.
Banco BPM, whose largest shareholder is French bank Credit
Agricole, said it expected to decide by the end of the
quarter over a possible new insurance partnership it would limit
to the sole non-life sector.
Credit Agricole and French insurer AXA are the
lead contenders for the deal. Banco BPM is also considering
sticking to a strategy to own in full its insurance business
after recently repurchasing French partner Covea's stake in
their joint venture.
Second quarter revenues stood at 1.12 billion euros,
slightly above expectations and down 6.4% compared to the
previous year when they had been boosted by trading gains.
Core revenues made up of net interest income and net fees
rose both on quarterly and on a yearly basis.
Analysts had anticipated a drop in fee income due to
difficult markets but Banco BPM said commercial banking fees had
performed strongly rising 3% quarter-on-quarter.
Banco BPM said it was geared to benefit significantly also
from rising rates, despite the less favourable terms of European
Central Bank longer-term funds, adding a 100 basis point rise in
interest rates translated into a 443 million euro income boost.
Banco BPM said it expected net earnings of more than 40 euro
cents per share in 2021 with a payout ratio of 50%.
($1 = 0.9864 euros)
(Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)