    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:41 2022-08-03 am EDT
2.700 EUR   +5.02%
12:51pBanco BPM's profit tops forecast as it weighs insurance offers
RE
12:09pBANCO BPM S P A : H1 2022 Banco BPM Group Results Presentation
PU
11:59aBANCO BPM S P A : August 03, 2022 - Price sensitiveRESULTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
PU
Banco BPM's profit tops forecast as it weighs insurance offers

08/03/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
MILANO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM on Wednesday joined bigger rivals Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit in posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped a surprise rise in net fees and higher rates.

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit for the three months through June was 206 million euros , well above a 180 million-euro forecast in a Reuters analyst poll and down 21% from a year earlier.

Banco BPM, whose largest shareholder is French bank Credit Agricole, said it expected to decide by the end of the quarter over a possible new insurance partnership it would limit to the sole non-life sector.

Credit Agricole and French insurer AXA are the lead contenders for the deal. Banco BPM is also considering sticking to a strategy to own in full its insurance business after recently repurchasing French partner Covea's stake in their joint venture.

Second quarter revenues stood at 1.12 billion euros, slightly above expectations and down 6.4% compared to the previous year when they had been boosted by trading gains.

Core revenues made up of net interest income and net fees rose both on quarterly and on a yearly basis.

Analysts had anticipated a drop in fee income due to difficult markets but Banco BPM said commercial banking fees had performed strongly rising 3% quarter-on-quarter.

Banco BPM said it was geared to benefit significantly also from rising rates, despite the less favourable terms of European Central Bank longer-term funds, adding a 100 basis point rise in interest rates translated into a 443 million euro income boost.

Banco BPM said it expected net earnings of more than 40 euro cents per share in 2021 with a payout ratio of 50%.

($1 = 0.9864 euros) (Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 5.66% 23.43 Real-time Quote.-15.31%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 5.02% 2.7 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 1.91% 9.118 Real-time Quote.-28.71%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.53% 1.7738 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.07% 9.628 Delayed Quote.-30.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 415 M 4 502 M 4 502 M
Net income 2022 600 M 612 M 612 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,64x
Yield 2022 7,74%
Capitalization 3 875 M 3 928 M 3 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 20 360
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,57 €
Average target price 3,79 €
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.-2.61%3 951
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%329 712
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.23%265 484
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%218 699
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.63%162 646
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 871