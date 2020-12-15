Banco BPM takes full ownership of insurance JV with Cattolica

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM said
on Tuesday it would resolve an insurance partnership with
Cattolica by acquiring full control of their
joint-ventures, in a move that may ease a mooted tied up with
BPER Banca.
Banco BPM said it would exercise a call option to buy the
65% stakes held by Cattolica in their Vera Vita and Vera
Assicurazione joint-ventures for an outlay of 335.7 million
euros .
Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week that Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank, is considering
a tie-up with smaller rival BPER, whose top investor is insurer
UnipolSAI.
($1 = 0.8226 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)