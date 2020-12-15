Log in
Banco BPM S.p.A.

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Summary 


Banco BPM takes full ownership of insurance JV with Cattolica

12/15/2020 | 12:07pm EST
MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM said on Tuesday it would resolve an insurance partnership with Cattolica by acquiring full control of their joint-ventures, in a move that may ease a mooted tied up with BPER Banca.

Banco BPM said it would exercise a call option to buy the 65% stakes held by Cattolica in their Vera Vita and Vera Assicurazione joint-ventures for an outlay of 335.7 million euros .

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank, is considering a tie-up with smaller rival BPER, whose top investor is insurer UnipolSAI. ($1 = 0.8226 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 1.45% 1.817 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 0.96% 1.4775 Delayed Quote.-51.77%
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA -0.04% 4.732 Delayed Quote.-34.88%
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A. 0.21% 3.818 Delayed Quote.-25.47%
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. -0.18% 2.172 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 154 M 5 049 M 5 049 M
Net income 2020 223 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 2 703 M 3 280 M 3 285 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 21 752
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,91 €
Last Close Price 1,79 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Anna Maria Ricco Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.-11.69%3 280
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.15%360 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.33%260 744
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.98%244 125
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%188 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.07%168 513
