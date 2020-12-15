Banco BPM takes full ownership of insurance JV with Cattolica

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM said
on Tuesday it would resolve an insurance partnership with
Cattolica by acquiring full control of their
joint-ventures, in a move that may ease a mooted tie-up with
BPER Banca.
Banco BPM said it would exercise a call option to buy the
65% stakes held by Cattolica in their Vera Vita and Vera
Assicurazione joint-ventures for an outlay of 335.7 million
euros .
Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week that Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank, was considering
a tie-up with smaller rival BPER, whose top investor is insurer
UnipolSAI.
The sources had said UnipolSAI eyed Banco BPM's bigger
distribution network, rooted in Milan's wealthy Lombardy region,
betting Banco BPM could dissolve the partnership with Cattolica.
Italy's third-largest bank said in a statement a change of
control at its business partner had prompted it to break up the
JVs.
Italy's biggest insurer Generali in June agreed to
buy 24.4% of Cattolica, leapfrogging Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway to become the single largest investor in the
Verona-based insurer.
Banco BPM said Cattolica challenged the view that a change
of control had taken place.
Banco BPM in 2018 struck a 15-year insurance partnership
with Cattolica after selling a majority stake in another
insurance JV for 850 million euros.
($1 = 0.8226 euros)
