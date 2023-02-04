Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banco BPM S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:39:16 2023-02-03 am EST
4.103 EUR    0.00%
09:28aBanco BPM wants to squeeze more long-term value from retailers' payment business
RE
09:26aMonte dei Paschi too big a deal for Banco BPM, says BPM boss
RE
02/02Banco Grants EUR20 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan to Aboca
MT
Banco BPM wants to squeeze more long-term value from retailers' payment business

02/04/2023 | 09:28am EST
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM is keen to generate greater value longer-term from its retailers' payment business as it explores strategic options for the unit, its chief executive said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Assiom-Forex conference in Milan, Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said Banco BPM was considering ways to boost profitability at its business that provides payment services to shopkeepers.

Most Italian banks have sought a partner for such businesses, known as merchant acquiring, selling their operations in full or in part.

In the latest such deal, Italy's payments champion Nexi last year agreed to buy the shop payments business of BPER Banca and its Banco Di Sardegna unit in a deal worth up to 384 million euros.

Castagna appeared to rule out an outright disposal.

"What we certainly won't do is be selling future P&L (profit and loss) inflows to get cash upfront," Castagna said.

When banks sell fee-yielding businesses, they pocket upfront discounted future revenue flows which the buyer will get back over time from the acquired operations.

"Like with our other businesses, we're looking for ... a model that creates more value for the bank," Castagna said without elaborating.

Banco BPM recently agreed to sell a majority stake in its non-life insurance business to Credit Agricole, its single biggest investor with whom it already partnered in consumer credit.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 0.00% 4.103 Delayed Quote.23.07%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 0.47% 2.54 Delayed Quote.32.40%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.64% 11.26 Real-time Quote.14.54%
NEXI S.P.A -2.78% 8.46 Delayed Quote.14.85%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 617 M 5 010 M 5 010 M
Net income 2022 704 M 764 M 764 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 6 191 M 6 719 M 6 719 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 20 237
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,10 €
Average target price 4,55 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.23.07%6 719
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.61%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468