Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer-Third time lucky? Why Banco BPM appeals to UniCredit CEO

03/02/2022 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has occupied a special place on the wish list of Andrea Orcel since the veteran dealmaker took the reins at UniCredit last April, several sources have said.

Fruitless negotiations with Italy's government over a possible rescue deal for state-owned Monte dei Paschi stopped Orcel from making a move for Banco BPM last year.

The chief executive was about to launch a takeover bid in February when a leak sent Banco BPM shares flying and a few days later Russia invaded Ukraine, derailing his plans for now, sources told Reuters.

A 14 billion euro credit exposure to Russia puts UniCredit in the eye of the storm, keeping Orcel busy.

Yet Banco BPM ultimately remains the perfect domestic target for UniCredit. Here is why.

(Graphic: UniCredit and Banco BPM share price performance over the past year,

)

MARKET SHARE

Purchasing Banco BPM would help UniCredit catch up with rival heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo which has secured more than a fifth of the Italian market with its 2020 surprise takeover of UBI, Italy's healthiest mid-tier bank.

Intesa's 22% market share is twice that of UniCredit, a gap between Italy's top two banks which bankers and analysts consider too wide.

NORTHERN ROOTS

With around 4 million clients, Banco BPM commands a market share of 6.7% nationwide. Its strongest selling-point, however, is that 77% of its 1,500 branches are in Italy's richer north.

Born from the merger of Milan-based BPM with Verona based Banco Popolare, Banco BPM controls 12% of the banking market in Lombardy, Italy's industrial heartland which accounts of a fifth of the country's economic output.

By contrast, UniCredit's Lombardy market share of 6% is widely seen as too small for the country's No.2 bank.

INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

The prospects of higher interest rates before the Ukraine crisis broke meant Orcel wanted to move on Banco BPM before expected rate hikes got factored into the target's share price.

Analysts say Banco BPM stands to benefit proportionally more than rivals from a tightening in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, but rate increases had not yet been priced in.

Banco BPM calculates that a 100 basis point increase in interest rates would generate additional income from its lending business of 430 million euros based on its fourth-quarter data.

PURCHASING POWER

Up until Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orcel's $18 billion payout promise had helped UniCredit shares gain more than a fifth in value since Dec. 9 when he outlined the bank's new strategy to 2024.

Orcel was keen to capitalise on UniCredit's share price rise which gave him a stronger currency to pay in an all-share deal, sources have said.

The rally in UniCredit shares and the fact that Banco BPM did not yet benefit from the tightening rate cycle gave Orcel a window of opportunity which has closed for the time being.

UniCredit shares have lost more than 20% over the past week due to the war. ($1 = 0.8815 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Keith Weir)

By Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -0.10% 2.871 Delayed Quote.8.86%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.39% 2.146 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.11% 10.82 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.49% 100.8505 Delayed Quote.39.13%
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
01:44pExplainer-Third time lucky? Why Banco BPM appeals to UniCredit CEO
RE
01:31pUniCredit's Banco BPM bid plan stymied by Ukraine crisis, sources say
RE
01:31pUnicredit's banco bpm bid plan on hold amid share slump and poss…
RE
03/01BANCO BPM S P A : March 01, 2022 - Non price sensitiveShort- and long-term compensation pl..
PU
03/01BANCO BPM S P A : March 01, 2022 - Non price sensitiveTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCO BPM ..
PU
02/17Italy will act to fix "superbonus" refurbishment scheme
RE
02/15Italy's BPER Banca clinches deal to buy Carige
RE
02/14Banco BPM Falls 6% as CEO Confirms Standalone Business Plan Amid Takeover Rumors
MT
02/13Banco BPM CEO Affirms Commitment to Standalone Business Plan Amid Takeover Rumors; Shar..
MT
02/13UniCredit Says Evaluating Options Amid Reported Takeover Interest in Rival Banco BPM
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 448 M 4 943 M 4 943 M
Net income 2021 552 M 614 M 614 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,21x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 4 331 M 4 804 M 4 814 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,87 €
Average target price 4,02 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.8.86%4 814
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.45%402 911
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%342 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.3.14%202 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.81%191 834