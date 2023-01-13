Funds move in on Leonardo and Banco BPM

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 12, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Balyasny Europe Asset Management revises short position on Leonardo to 0.88% from 0.92%
Citadel Advisors revises short position on Banco BPM to 0.49% from 0.51%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Kairos Investment revises short position on Maire Tecnimont to 0.98% from 1.03%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Digital Bros to 0.82% from 0.7%
FTSE Italy Growth
Macquarie Bank raises short position on Agatos to 2.12% from 1.5%
