Funds move in on Leonardo and Banco BPM

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 12, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Balyasny Europe Asset Management revises short position on Leonardo to 0.88% from 0.92%

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Banco BPM to 0.49% from 0.51%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Kairos Investment revises short position on Maire Tecnimont to 0.98% from 1.03%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Digital Bros to 0.82% from 0.7%

FTSE Italy Growth

Macquarie Bank raises short position on Agatos to 2.12% from 1.5%

