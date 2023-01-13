Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banco BPM S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:16:56 2023-01-13 am EST
3.672 EUR   +2.66%
Funds move in on Leonardo and Banco BPM

01/13/2023 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 12, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Balyasny Europe Asset Management revises short position on Leonardo to 0.88% from 0.92%

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Banco BPM to 0.49% from 0.51%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Kairos Investment revises short position on Maire Tecnimont to 0.98% from 1.03%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Digital Bros to 0.82% from 0.7%

----------

FTSE Italy Growth

----------

Macquarie Bank raises short position on Agatos to 2.12% from 1.5%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGATOS S.P.A. -5.19% 0.658 Delayed Quote.21.75%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 2.82% 3.68 Delayed Quote.7.29%
DIGITAL BROS S.P.A. 1.78% 22.86 Delayed Quote.0.09%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.12% 25774.54 Delayed Quote.8.55%
LEONARDO S.P.A. -0.10% 8.208 Delayed Quote.1.86%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.72% 178.27 Delayed Quote.6.01%
MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A. 0.55% 3.318 Delayed Quote.6.38%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 1.30% 285.782 Real-time Quote.8.30%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.01% 1164.55 Delayed Quote.8.84%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.14% 116.33 Delayed Quote.8.53%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.15% 117.84 Delayed Quote.8.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 622 M 5 000 M 5 000 M
Net income 2022 707 M 765 M 765 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,95x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 5 398 M 5 838 M 5 838 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 20 237
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,58 €
Average target price 4,19 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.7.29%5 838
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234