Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:26 2022-12-27 pm EST
3.342 EUR   -0.92%
12:02pItalian banks, unions extend national contract to Feb. 28
RE
12/23Enel signs state-backed credit line worth 12 billion euros
RE
12/23Enel signs EUR12 billion revolving credit line
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italian banks, unions extend national contract to Feb. 28

12/27/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks in front of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena bank in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banks have agreed with trade unions to extend until the end of February a nationwide contract for bank employees that was due to expire at the end of the year, ahead of talks on a new contract.

The agreement confirms that the Italian Banking Association and unions will act in "a constructive manner" in facing the expiry of the current contract, ABI and the unions said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The new contract will be negotiated against the backdrop of double-digit inflation. Italian banks so far have managed to keep costs in check, while soaring prices have impacted the labour costs of some European rivals.

Staff costs at Italy's main lenders in the first nine months fell 0.9% from a year before, according to calculations by the UILCA trade union, contributing to a 0.6% annual decrease in total operating costs.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -0.74% 3.348 Delayed Quote.27.77%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. -0.49% 1.935 Delayed Quote.6.66%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.50% 2.082 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.17% 13.262 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
12:02pItalian banks, unions extend national contract to Feb. 28
RE
12/23Enel signs state-backed credit line worth 12 billion euros
RE
12/23Enel signs EUR12 billion revolving credit line
AN
12/23Stock exchanges up without shining before Christmas halt
AN
12/23MILAN MARKET MIDDAY: Mib up; Civitanavi at bottom on Small
AN
12/23TOP NEWS: BPM in strategic partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances
AN
12/23European shares end the week before Christmas higher
RE
12/23Cellularline toward 60% acquisition of Germany's Peter Jäckel GmbH
AN
12/23Credit Agricole Unit, Banco BPM Team Up To Offer Non-life, Creditor Insurance In Italy
MT
12/23French bank Credit Agricole strikes bancassurance deal with Italy's Banco BPM
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 622 M 4 913 M 4 913 M
Net income 2022 710 M 754 M 754 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,44x
Yield 2022 6,73%
Capitalization 5 090 M 5 410 M 5 410 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 20 237
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,37 €
Average target price 4,18 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.27.77%5 410
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 071
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.02%260 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%207 773
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 397