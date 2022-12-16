Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
3.248 EUR   +1.75%
Italy prosecutors seek trial for ex MPS top execs in bad loan probe

12/16/2022 | 01:09pm EST
People are seen inside a Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Milan have requested that four people being investigated in a probe over the classing of impaired loans at Monte dei Paschi di Siena be sent to trial, the prosecutors' office said in a statement on Friday.

A copy of the investigation's file seen by Reuters showed those under investigation include current Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo and the current Chairman of Banco BPM Massimo Tononi.

Both Profumo and Tononi in the past chaired Monte dei Paschi's board of directors.

The prosecutors said in the statement they were not requesting a trial for Monte dei Paschi. This is expected to lead to charges against the Tuscan bank being dropped.

Prosecutors have been looking into allegations of false accounting and market manipulation in relation to the classing of loans as impaired at Monte dei Paschi up to 2017.

Lawyers for Profumo and Tononi and the other two people did not immediately reply to a request of comment from Reuters.

A judge will decide on the request for trial at a hearing in the near future. Normally such requests lead to a trial.

(reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 4 622 M 4 916 M 4 916 M
Net income 2022 710 M 755 M 755 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,04x
Yield 2022 7,11%
Capitalization 4 817 M 5 123 M 5 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 20 237
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Average target price 4,18 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.20.91%5 123