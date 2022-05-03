Log in
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/03 11:35:30 am EDT
3.049 EUR   +2.63%
01:34pItaly's BPER kicks off process to sell bad loan management business -sources
RE
04/27Fitch Rates Banco BPM S.p.A. 'BBB-'/Stable
AQ
04/26Fitch Assigns Rating, Stable Outlook to Italy's Banco BPM
MT
Italy's BPER kicks off process to sell bad loan management business -sources

05/03/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca has kicked off a process to potentially sell its debt collection business as its new Chief Executive Piero Montani works on a new business plan for the Italian bank, four sources close to the matter said.

BPER is the last of Italy's large banks to have maintained full ownership of its debt servicing operations, and the disposal would bring onto the market a coveted asset.

Two of the sources said the process had drawn strong interest and a large number of players planned to access the data room to study the business's financial figures.

Leading Italian banks including UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM have all offloaded their debt recovery businesses in recent years, in lucrative deals that have helped them offset the cost of shedding large portfolios of bad debts.

Debt collection businesses are normally sold with contracts to manage flows of new loans turning sour. These contracts ensure steady streams of fees for buyers in following years.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC -2.02% 9.7 End-of-day quote.4.30%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 2.63% 3.049 Delayed Quote.12.54%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 1.56% 1.5945 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.97% 1.9602 Delayed Quote.-15.46%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.13% 8.649 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 312 M 4 530 M 4 530 M
Net income 2022 530 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,46x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 4 477 M 4 720 M 4 704 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 18 252
Free-Float 94,9%
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.12.54%4 704
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%353 774
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.77%291 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 436
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 060
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.98%165 505