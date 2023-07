Banco BPM S.p.A. is the third largest banking group in Italy. Its activity is organized around 5 areas: - retail banking: sales of conventional and specialized banking products and services (consumer credit, leasing, etc.); - business banking; - market, finance and investment banking; - private banking; - assets management. At the end of 2022, the group had EUR 108.3 billion in current deposits and EUR 127.7 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,504 branches located in Italy.

Sector Banks