Italy's Banco BPM hikes 2023 profit target after beating forecasts

MILANO, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM on Monday raised its 2023 profit goal, after joining peers in posting stronger-than-expected first-quarter earning thanks to higher interest rates.

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit in the three months through March rose 49.2% from a year earlier to 265 million euros , well above a 220 million euro analyst consensus compiled by Reuters.

The lender forecast a 1.1 billion euro net profit this year, or 75 euro cents per share (EPS), having said in February that its 2023 EPS would top 60 euro cents, up from a 49 euro cent EPS goal set under its business plan.($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)