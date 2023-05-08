Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banco BPM S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-08 am EDT
3.764 EUR   +1.26%
12:04pBPM, 2023 up after strong quarter; down non-performing loans
AN
11:54aBanco Bpm S P A : Q1 2023 Group Results Presentation
PU
11:49aItaly's Banco BPM hikes 2023 profit target after beating forecasts
RE
Italy's Banco BPM hikes 2023 profit target after beating forecasts

05/08/2023 | 11:49am EDT
MILANO, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM on Monday raised its 2023 profit goal, after joining peers in posting stronger-than-expected first-quarter earning thanks to higher interest rates.

Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit in the three months through March rose 49.2% from a year earlier to 265 million euros , well above a 220 million euro analyst consensus compiled by Reuters.

The lender forecast a 1.1 billion euro net profit this year, or 75 euro cents per share (EPS), having said in February that its 2023 EPS would top 60 euro cents, up from a 49 euro cent EPS goal set under its business plan.($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 063 M 5 578 M 5 578 M
Net income 2023 976 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,82x
Yield 2023 8,39%
Capitalization 5 600 M 6 170 M 6 170 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 19 157
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.11.49%6 170
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
