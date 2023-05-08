Italy's Banco BPM hikes 2023 profit target after beating forecasts

MILANO, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM on
Monday raised its 2023 profit goal, after joining peers in
posting stronger-than-expected first-quarter earning thanks to
higher interest rates.
Italy's third-largest bank said its net profit in the three
months through March rose 49.2% from a year earlier to 265
million euros , well above a 220 million euro
analyst consensus compiled by Reuters.
The lender forecast a 1.1 billion euro net profit this year,
or 75 euro cents per share (EPS), having said in February that
its 2023 EPS would top 60 euro cents, up from a 49 euro cent EPS
goal set under its business plan.($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)