Italy's Banco BPM swings to Q4 profit, beating expectations

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM swung
to a profit in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, as loan
loss provisions more than halved and fees boosted revenues.
Italy's third-largest bank said on Tuesday its profit for
the three months through December was 97.1 million euros
($110.9 million). That compared with a loss of 241.7 million a
year earlier, when it was hit by one-off charges linked to staff
and branch cuts and writedowns needed to tackle the pandemic.
The result was better than a 73.6 million-euro forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Banco BPM said it would propose a dividend of 0.19 euro per
shares, up from 0.06 euro last year, complying with prudent
guidelines from the European Central Bank.
The lender said it would speed up its drive to reduce risks.
It plans to sell about 1 billion euros of soured loans in the
first half of 2022.
Fourth-quarter revenues totalled 1.1 million euros, slightly
ahead of expectations and up on the previous year, with net fees
up 13.2% on an annual basis.
Full-year net profit was 569 million euros, above the bank's
guidance of 530 million.
Banco BPM, created in 2017 from the merger of two regional
cooperative banks, wants to make net fees its main profit driver
as it focuses on wealth management and insurance in a new
multi-year plan unveiled in November.
The bank has been looking for a merger since peer UBI was
snapped up two years ago by heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo
.
After talks collapsed last year, long-standing potential
merger partner BPER has turned its focus elsewhere.
Meanwhile, UniCredit, seen as a possible buyer for Banco BPM
given a good geographical fit, has set strict terms for M&A
deals, which must boost shareholder returns.
($1 = 0.8756 euros)
