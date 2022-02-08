Italy's Banco BPM swings to Q4 profit, beating expectations

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, as loan loss provisions more than halved and fees boosted revenues.

Italy's third-largest bank said on Tuesday its profit for the three months through December was 97.1 million euros ($110.9 million). That compared with a loss of 241.7 million a year earlier, when it was hit by one-off charges linked to staff and branch cuts and writedowns needed to tackle the pandemic.

The result was better than a 73.6 million-euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Banco BPM said it would propose a dividend of 0.19 euro per shares, up from 0.06 euro last year, complying with prudent guidelines from the European Central Bank.

The lender said it would speed up its drive to reduce risks. It plans to sell about 1 billion euros of soured loans in the first half of 2022.

Fourth-quarter revenues totalled 1.1 million euros, slightly ahead of expectations and up on the previous year, with net fees up 13.2% on an annual basis.

Full-year net profit was 569 million euros, above the bank's guidance of 530 million.

Banco BPM, created in 2017 from the merger of two regional cooperative banks, wants to make net fees its main profit driver as it focuses on wealth management and insurance in a new multi-year plan unveiled in November.

The bank has been looking for a merger since peer UBI was snapped up two years ago by heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo .

After talks collapsed last year, long-standing potential merger partner BPER has turned its focus elsewhere.

Meanwhile, UniCredit, seen as a possible buyer for Banco BPM given a good geographical fit, has set strict terms for M&A deals, which must boost shareholder returns.

($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà Editing by Mark Potter)