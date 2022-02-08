Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banco BPM S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
Italy's Banco BPM swings to Q4 profit, beating expectations

02/08/2022 | 12:16pm EST
MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, as loan loss provisions more than halved and fees boosted revenues.

Italy's third-largest bank said on Tuesday its profit for the three months through December was 97.1 million euros ($110.9 million). That compared with a loss of 241.7 million a year earlier, when it was hit by one-off charges linked to staff and branch cuts and writedowns needed to tackle the pandemic.

The result was better than a 73.6 million-euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Banco BPM said it would propose a dividend of 0.19 euro per shares, up from 0.06 euro last year, complying with prudent guidelines from the European Central Bank.

The lender said it would speed up its drive to reduce risks. It plans to sell about 1 billion euros of soured loans in the first half of 2022.

Fourth-quarter revenues totalled 1.1 million euros, slightly ahead of expectations and up on the previous year, with net fees up 13.2% on an annual basis.

Full-year net profit was 569 million euros, above the bank's guidance of 530 million.

Banco BPM, created in 2017 from the merger of two regional cooperative banks, wants to make net fees its main profit driver as it focuses on wealth management and insurance in a new multi-year plan unveiled in November.

The bank has been looking for a merger since peer UBI was snapped up two years ago by heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo .

After talks collapsed last year, long-standing potential merger partner BPER has turned its focus elsewhere.

Meanwhile, UniCredit, seen as a possible buyer for Banco BPM given a good geographical fit, has set strict terms for M&A deals, which must boost shareholder returns.

($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 2.60% 2.994 Delayed Quote.10.53%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.01% 2.7695 Delayed Quote.19.39%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.33% 15.128 Delayed Quote.9.16%
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 4 448 M 5 082 M 5 082 M
Net income 2021 548 M 627 M 627 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 4 411 M 5 040 M 5 040 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,92 €
Average target price 3,62 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
