    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/05 04:26:09 am
2.781 EUR   +0.72%
02:56aBanco BPM Targets $1.16 Billion Net Profit By 2024
MT
02:43aPresentazione dei risultati dei 9M 2021 di Banco BPM
PU
02:43aPiano Strategico 2021-2024 di Banco BPM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Banco BPM to take insurance in-house in new profit plan

11/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Banco BPM said on Friday it planned to acquire full ownership of its insurance partnerships as part of a new multi-year plan that aims to achieve net profit of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in 2024.

Banco BPM has insurance joint-ventures with Italy's Cattolica, which was recently acquired by Generali, and Britain's Aviva.

The Italian bank is taking its lead from Intesa Sanpaolo, which has weathered a tough environment of negative interest rates better than other banks thanks to its wealth management and insurance businesses.

UBI, another mid-sized player like Banco BPM, had also planned to bring insurance in-house before receiving an unsolicited takeover bid from Intesa.

Banco BPM said it expected revenues to grow 2.4% annually on average over the 2021-2024 period, driven by a projected 6.3% increase in net fees from it asset management business and an 8% rise in revenue from its various partnerships.

It also runs a consumer finance business in tandem with France's Credit Agricole, while it relies on Anima, of which it owns 19.4%, for asset management.

Net interest income, money earned from the gap between rates applied on loans and those paid on deposits, is forecast to stagnate over the period, Banco BPM said in a statement.

Banco BPM said it would invest 650 million euros, which on a yearly basis represents a 60% increase on 2020, in the digital transformation of its business, to get its customers to do more than 90% of their transactions online by 2024.

It had presented a previous business plan just as the pandemic hit early in 2020, plunging Italy into recession.

Since Intesa snapped up UBI to create a domestic champion, Banco BPM has tried to strike a merger but negotiations with rival BPER Banca have led nowhere.

With its roots in the wealthy Lombardy region, Banco BPM is widely seen as the perfect geographical fit for UniCredit, which is under pressure to boost its domestic footprint and catch up with Intesa, but last month walked away from the acquisition of state-owned Monte dei Paschi.

Banco BPM on Friday reported a third-quarter net profit of 110.7 million euros, well above a 78 million euro Reuters-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.8651 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za; Editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Alexander Smith)

By Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 394 M 5 076 M 5 076 M
Net income 2021 491 M 567 M 567 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 4 173 M 4 819 M 4 821 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 551
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,76 €
Average target price 3,21 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.52.71%4 819
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.20%497 342
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.15%387 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%201 834