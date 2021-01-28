Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banco BPM S.p.A.    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

January 28, 2021 - Price sensitive«Banco Popolare S.C. Obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a TV 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso anticipato» bond. Coupon rate 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021: 0.95775%

01/28/2021 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

«Banco Popolare S.C. Obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a TV 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso

anticipato» bond. Coupon rate 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021: 0.95775%

Milan, 28 January 2021 - In relation to the «Banco Popolare S.C. obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a tasso variabile 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso anticipato» bond with early repayment option - IT0005120313, the nominal gross rate of the coupon no. 23, for the period 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021, is 0.95775% (3.8310% on an annual basis).

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Communication

Press Office

Roberto Peronaglio

Matteo Cidda

Monica Provini

+39 02.94.77.2108

+39 02.77.00.7438

+39 02.77.00.3515

investor.relations@bancobpm.it

matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it

monica.provini@bancobpm.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
10:24aJANUARY 28, 2021 - PRICE SENSITIVE«B : 0.95775%
PU
01/20Monte dei Paschi struggles to lure suitors to data room - sources
RE
01/20BANCO BPM S P A : January 20, 2021 - Price sensitiveCONSULTATION AGREEMENT AMONG..
PU
01/12BANCO BPM S P A : January 12, 2021 - Price sensitiveBANCO BPM HAS LAUNCHED AN AD..
PU
01/11Italy's Monte dei Paschi to open books to potential partners
RE
01/07Italy's Del Vecchio leads UniCredit investor opposition to MPS deal -sources
RE
2020DECEMBER 30, 2020 - NON PRICE SENSIT : reached an agreement with Trade Unions on..
PU
2020BANCO BPM S P A : December 30, 2020 - Non price sensitiveProject Titan
PU
2020DECEMBER 02, 2020 - NON PRICE SENSIT : Meeting with Trade Unions to optimize the..
PU
2020DECEMBER 23, 2020 - NON PRICE SENSIT : finalized sales
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 181 M 5 055 M 5 055 M
Net income 2020 95,9 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 2 694 M 3 258 M 3 257 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 21 752
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,02 €
Last Close Price 1,79 €
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Anna Maria Ricco Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.-1.27%3 258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.55%389 896
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%267 624
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.08%258 054
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%197 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ