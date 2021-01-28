January 28, 2021 - Price sensitive«Banco Popolare S.C. Obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a TV 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso anticipato» bond. Coupon rate 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021: 0.95775%

NEWS RELEASE
«Banco Popolare S.C. Obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a TV 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso
anticipato» bond. Coupon rate 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021: 0.95775%
Milan, 28 January 2021 - In relation to the «Banco Popolare S.C. obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a tasso variabile 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso anticipato» bond with early repayment option - IT0005120313, the nominal gross rate of the coupon no. 23, for the period 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021, is 0.95775% (3.8310% on an annual basis).
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
Communication
|
Press Office
|
Roberto Peronaglio
|
Matteo Cidda
|
Monica Provini
|
+39 02.94.77.2108
|
+39 02.77.00.7438
|
+39 02.77.00.3515
|
investor.relations@bancobpm.it
|
matteo.cidda@bancobpm.it
|
monica.provini@bancobpm.it
Disclaimer
Banco BPM S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:23:01 UTC.