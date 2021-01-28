January 28, 2021 - Price sensitive«Banco Popolare S.C. Obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a TV 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso anticipato» bond. Coupon rate 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021: 0.95775%

NEWS RELEASE

Milan, 28 January 2021 - In relation to the «Banco Popolare S.C. obbligazioni subordinate tier 2 a tasso variabile 2015/2022 con possibilità di rimborso anticipato» bond with early repayment option - IT0005120313, the nominal gross rate of the coupon no. 23, for the period 30/01/2021 - 30/04/2021, is 0.95775% (3.8310% on an annual basis).