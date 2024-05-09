May 09, 2024 at 11:20 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Banco BPM Spa announced Thursday that MAM Srl, a company of which Maurizio Comoli -- vice chairman of BPM -- is chairman, has bought 12,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.39, for a total value of EUR76,680.

Banco BPM's stock is down 1.4 percent at EUR6.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

