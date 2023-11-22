(Alliance News) - Moody's has improved the rating of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Spa by one notch, as reported by the Siena-based institution, raising the baseline credit assessment to 'ba3' from 'b1'.

The long term deposit rating rises to 'Ba1' from 'Ba2' and the long term senior unsecured debt rating to 'Ba3' from 'B1'. The decision comes just days after Italy's outlook was revised to Stable.

Moody's says the new upgrade of MPS's standalone BCA rating also reflects the bank's progress in restructuring, increased ability to generate profits, and reduced risk profile amid a more favorable operating environment. For the agency, MPS also benefits from a large retail deposit base and has regained access to the bond market.

"The outlook on MPS's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings has been affirmed at positive, reflecting Moody's view that the bank's improved creditworthiness could lead to a higher BCA standalone rating if progress is maintained over the next 12 to 18 months," the bank explained.

In addition, the U.S. agency also raised Banco BPM Spa's baseline credit assessment to 'baa3' from 'ba2,' improving the rating by two notches, raised the long-term rating on senior unsecured debt to 'Baa2' from 'Ba1,' again improving it by two notches, and those on long-term deposits to 'Baa1' from 'Baa2. The outlook is Stable.

"In its specific considerations on Banco BPM, Moody's recognizes the significant improvements in asset quality and profitability, along with the strengthened capital position and solid liquidity and funding profile," said BPM, whose ratings from the various agencies are now all investment grade.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.