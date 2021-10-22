October 22, 2021 - Non price sensitiveMerger by incorporation of Release SpA: notice of filing of documents

PRESS RELEASE

Banco BPM continues its simplification of the Group's corporate structure Merger by incorporation of Release SpA: notice of filing of documents

Milan, 22 October 2021 - Further to the press release of 5 August, notice is hereby given that, on today's date, having obtained the authorisation issued by the European Central Bank for the merger, the plan for the merger by incorporation of Release Società per Azioni - joint- stock company - ("Release") into Banco BPM Società per Azioni - joint-stock company - ("Banco BPM"), drafted in accordance with articles 2501-ter and 2505 of the Italian Civil Code (the "Merger Plan"), was filed at the competent Register of Companies.

This transaction falls within the scope of initiatives to rationalise the corporate and operating structure of the Group, and meets the needs of structure simplification and rationalisation, optimisation and development of personnel as well as reduction of costs, and will not entail any impacts on the capital ratios and on the consolidated financial statements of the Banco BPM Group.

It is also hereby stated that, in compliance with the legislation in force, the Merger Plan is available to the public from today's date at the registered office of the companies participating in the merger, at Borsa Italiana SpA, on the website of Banco BPM www.gruppo.bancobpm.it("Investor Relations section - Release SpA Merger") and on the website of the authorised storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.comMerger Plan.

Lastly, notice is hereby given that the respective financial statements of the last three financial years are available to the public at the registered office of the companies participating inthe merger.

Contacts: