    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit considers all strategic options consistent with its business plan - spox

02/11/2022 | 06:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of UniCredit bank is seen in downtown Milan

ROME (Reuters) - UniCredit is considering all available strategic options, consistently with its 2022-2024 plan, a spokesperson said, after an Italian newspaper reported that the lender could make a possible bid on smaller rival Banco BPM. Italy's second-largest bank has not called an extraordinary board meeting and will inform the market of any concrete development, the spokesman said in an emailed statement. Shares in Banco BPM on Friday failed to open after daily Il Messaggero reported in its print edition that UniCredit might submit a bid proposal for Banco BPM during the weekend. Later on, its website, the newspaper, citing financial sources, backtracked and said there was "no manouevring at the moment" as the conditions do not exist.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 6.31% 3.45 Delayed Quote.22.50%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.22% 15.644 Delayed Quote.17.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 448 M 5 109 M 5 109 M
Net income 2021 552 M 635 M 635 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 4 888 M 5 616 M 5 616 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.22.50%5 616
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.11%459 132
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.25%396 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%260 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY23.09%229 457
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.16%208 320