Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco BPM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit's Banco BPM bid plan stymied by Ukraine crisis, sources say

03/02/2022 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of UniCredit bank is seen in downtown Milan

LONDON (Reuters) - UniCredit has paused efforts to buy Banco BPM after losing more than a fifth of its value since Russia invaded Ukraine, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Stock in UniCredit, Italy's second-largest bank, has dropped by more than 20% since Feb. 24, when Ukraine came under attack, with investors worrying about its 14.2 billion euro ($15.7 billion) credit exposure to Russia as of last summer.

Only a fortnight ago the Milan-listed lender and boss Andrea Orcel were working on a plan to take control of Banco BPM in an all-share deal worth about 7 billion euros, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

A strong share price was critical to pulling off the deal to combine the second and third-largest Italian banks, with Banco BPM commanding a premium of at least 40%, one of the sources said.

While Banco BPM stock has also been knocked by the conflict in Ukraine, losing almost 15% since the invasion started, the bank has no exposure to Russia.

"The deal is on hold. UniCredit needs to wait for its stock to recover and for the geopolitical environment to stabilise."

(Graphic: UniCredit share price,

)

For UniCredit, a combination with Banco BPM is key to boosting its market share in Italy, where Intesa Sanpaolo ranks as the biggest bank with deep market penetration in Italy's wealthy northern regions.

Both UniCredit and Banco BPM declined to comment.

UniCredit has been actively working on a possible takeover of Banco BPM since Orcel came on board last April, with plans to return cash to shareholders aimed at propping up the bank's share price and gaining a stronger acquisition currency, one of the sources said

It came close to launching an offer in late February after first sounding out both European Central Bank regulators and Italian authorities in an effort to garner their support, two separate sources said.

However, discussions to finalise the plan ground to a halt on Feb. 24 owing to the market turmoil that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, the sources said.

A full write-off of UniCredit's Russian business would cost the Italian bank more than 1 billion euros and shave 35 basis points off its best-quality capital ratio, two more sources said. Such an extreme move would still leave UniCredit with 6 billion euros in cross-border exposure.

In an attempt to reassure investors, UniCredit said on Feb. 24 that provisions against losses covered 84% of its Russian arm's non-performing exposures and that Russia accounted for only 3% of group revenue.

($1 = 0.9022 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Additional reporting by Valentina Za, Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David Goodman)

By Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -0.10% 2.871 Delayed Quote.8.86%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.39% 2.146 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.11% 10.82 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.72% 103.3505 Delayed Quote.39.13%
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
04:47pUniCredit's Banco BPM bid plan stymied by Ukraine crisis, sources say
RE
02:25pExplainer-Third time lucky? Why Banco BPM appeals to UniCredit CEO
RE
01:31pUnicredit's banco bpm bid plan on hold amid share slump and poss…
RE
03/01BANCO BPM S P A : March 01, 2022 - Non price sensitiveShort- and long-term compensation pl..
PU
03/01BANCO BPM S P A : March 01, 2022 - Non price sensitiveTHE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCO BPM ..
PU
02/17Italy will act to fix "superbonus" refurbishment scheme
RE
02/15Italy's BPER Banca clinches deal to buy Carige
RE
02/14Banco BPM Falls 6% as CEO Confirms Standalone Business Plan Amid Takeover Rumors
MT
02/13Banco BPM CEO Affirms Commitment to Standalone Business Plan Amid Takeover Rumors; Shar..
MT
02/13UniCredit Says Evaluating Options Amid Reported Takeover Interest in Rival Banco BPM
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BPM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 448 M 4 934 M 4 934 M
Net income 2021 552 M 613 M 613 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,20x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 4 326 M 4 799 M 4 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 20 565
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,87 €
Average target price 4,02 €
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Federico Maurizio d'Andrea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angelo Colla Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.8.86%4 814
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.45%402 911
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%342 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.56%202 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.81%191 834