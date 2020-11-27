Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banco BPM S.p.A.    BAMI   IT0005218380

BANCO BPM S.P.A.

(BAMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UniCredit working with GS, JPM as strategic advisers: sources

11/27/2020 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit is working with strategic advisers Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, three people close to the matter said, as it prepares to update its business plan next year and weighs a potential acquisition of state-owned peer Monte dei Paschi.

Italy is seeking a buyer for Monte dei Paschi (MPS) which it rescued in 2017 spending 5.4 billion euros ($6.4 billion) for a 68% stake, which it is now looking to cut with help from advisers Bank of America and Orrick.

UniCredit had been identified as the ideal partner given its robust balance-sheet but smaller rival Banco BPM also remains a possibility, people familiar with the matter have said.

UniCredit has ruled out mergers and acquisitions but sources have said it may consider a deal similar to the one struck by Intesa Sanpaolo in 2017, when it bought the good assets of two failing banks for 1 euro and the state stepped it to neutralise the impact on its balance sheet and protect it from legal risks.

UniCredit is working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on a business update it plans to present to the market in the second quarter of 2021, one of the sources said.

JPM declined to comment while GS was not immediately available for a comment.

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier has said UniCredit would focus on the digital acceleration driven by the pandemic in the plan, to illustrate "the lessons learnt" in the healthcare emergency.

The other two sources said JPM and GS, two investment banks traditionally close to UniCredit, were also expected to provide advice on MPS if the conditions for a deal came into place.

To re-privatise the loss-making bank as it has agreed to do to win European Union approval for the bailout, the Treasury is considering various options, including a share exchange offer the buyer would launch, one of the sources said.

To lure a buyer, Rome is reading a package of incentives while also attempting to tackle the main hurdle - some 10 billion euros in pending legal claims MPS faces after years of mismanagement.

Rome has also included in the 2021 budget, which is due to be approved by Dec. 31, incentives to spur mergers by allowing banks to use past tax losses to cut their tax burden.

In the case of MPS the scheme, which is being challenged by the co-ruling 5-Star Movement, would entail a 3 billion euro benefit for the buyer, though a fee would be charged.

Italy has already earmarked 1.5 billion euros for MPS which it could use to cover at least part of a capital shortfall which is expected to top 2 billion euros following a bad loan clean-up and provisions against legal risks.

The Treasury is also considering measures to help banks sustain the cost of layoffs in the event of a merger.

($1 = 0.8386 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan, Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Valentina Za, Giuseppe Fonte and Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -2.76% 1.128 Delayed Quote.-17.02%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 0.19% 1.856 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.14% 28.99 Delayed Quote.-17.58%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.80% 1.9446 Delayed Quote.-17.85%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.66% 121.22 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
JPMORGAN EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - INCOME SHARES 3.94% 132 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.48% 235.4 Delayed Quote.2.87%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.26% 9.094 Delayed Quote.-30.34%
All news about BANCO BPM S.P.A.
12:16pUNICREDIT WORKING WITH GS, JPM AS ST : sources
RE
11/26BANCO BPM S P A : November 26, 2020 - Price sensitiveBANCO BPM WIDELY EXCEEDS TH..
PU
11/23France's Credit Agricole makes $875 million buyout offer for Italy's Creval
RE
11/21EXCLUSIVE : Italy picks Bank of America, Orrick to advise on MPS privatisation -..
RE
11/21EXCLUSIVE : Italy picks Bank of America and Orrick to advise on MPS privatisatio..
RE
11/21Italy picks Bank of America and Orrick to advise on MPS privatisation - sourc..
RE
11/20EUROPE : Commodity rally leads European stocks to third straight week of gains
RE
11/20Commodity rally leads European stocks to third straight week of gains
RE
11/20BPER Banca's top investor says idea of merger with Banco BPM 'fascinating' - ..
RE
11/20Banco BPM CEO welcomes BPER's merger overtures
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 150 M 4 958 M 4 958 M
Net income 2020 242 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 2 795 M 3 328 M 3 340 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 21 752
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BPM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BPM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Castagna Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Massimo Tononi Chairman
Giovanni Sordello Head-Operations, Real Estate & Purchasing
Edoardo Maria Ginevra Chief Financial Officer
Anna Maria Ricco Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BPM S.P.A.-8.65%3 328
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%261 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%195 013
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%170 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ