(Alliance News) - European stock markets witnessed prevalent selling Wednesday, following the surprising move by ratings agency Fitch, which downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating by one grade, citing concerns over the fiscal outlook over the next three years and repeated last-minute debt ceiling negotiations.

Traders -- grappling with a series of corporate reports -- put the Bank of England's policy decision scheduled for Thursday in their sights, as well as the release of key data regarding the U.S. labor market.

Thus, the FTSE Mib trades 1.0 percent red at 29,063.73, with put/call volumes registering a ratio of 1.18.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 marks a decline of 0.8 percent, Paris' CAC 40 gives up 0.9 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is stepping back 1.2 percent.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is giving up 0.8 percent to 42,224.14, the Small-Cap is in the red 0.2 percent to 26,949.85, while Italy Growth is flat at 9,043.09.

On the main index in Piazza Affari, Iveco moves ahead 4.8 percent, among the few bullish performers on the list. The comoany reported Wednesday that it closed the first half of the year with a net profit of EUR160 million compared with a net profit of EUR21 million in the same period last year. Pre-tax profit rose to EUR245 million from EUR72 million while operating profit increased to EUR245 million from EUR134 million.

The company raised its preliminary full-year financial outlook, expecting consolidated adjusted Ebit to rise to between EUR750 million and EUR800 million from the previous financial outlook of EUR600-640 million,

FinecoBank's board of directors announced Tuesday that it had approved results for the first half of the year in which a record profit and revenues were recorded. In detail, net income amounted to EUR308.9 million, up 39 percent from EUR222.5 million reported in the same period last year.

Nexi, on the other hand, gave up 1.6 percent in the wake of the eve's red, despite ending the first half of the year with normalized group earnings of EUR295.0 million with normalized earnings per share of EUR0.22, up 8.0 percent year-on-year. Revenues stood at EUR1.57 billion, up 8.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Rear-ends also for Banco BPM, which is giving up 1.8 percent after eve's loss of 1.0 percent.

In the cadet segment, Zignago is seen among the few bullish performers, advancing 2.0% on the heels of eve's 0.6% gain.

Juventus FC, on the other hand, is giving up 1.7% to EUr0.3374, in profit taking after four bullish sessions.

Brembo, on the other hand, is giving up 1.7 percent, with new price at EUR13.00 after 2.7 percent profit taking on the eve, while Tinexta is retreating 1.6 percent.

On the SmallCap, Il Sole 24 Ore advances well, marking a plus 7.2% with price at EUR0.5660. The company announced Tuesday that it reported a net profit of EUR5.4 million in the first half of the year from a loss of EUR400,000 as of June 30, 2022.

High quarters also for Softlab, which picks up 3.6 percent and positions its snout toward the third session to end on an uptrend.

At the back of the pack, Netweek posts a minus 5.1 percent at EUR0.3510 after a 5.4 percent gain on the eve.

Bastogi, on the other hand, retreats 4.7 percent after three sessions ended among the bullish.

Finally, among SMEs, head of the list for Askoll Eva, which moves ahead 5.0 percent after a 1.1 percent loss on the eve.

Alfonsino - still flat at EUR0.7780 - reported on Wednesday that it had reached a new milestone with the acquisition of 104 new restaurants on its platform during July. This achievement marked a significant 30 percent increase over the previous record, when 80 entries were recorded in October 2022.

Datrix, on the other hand, gives up 3.8 percent, in the binary for the sixth bearish session.

Ecosuntek instead retreats 3.7 percent, reversing course after four sessions among the bearish.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed up 0.2 percent, the Nasdaq in the red 0.4 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent.

In Asia, the Nikkei gave up 2.3 percent, the same liability for the Hang Seng still trading, while the Shanghai Composite gave up 0.9 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0992 versus USD1.0963 in Tuesday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2787 from USD1.2760 last night.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD85.57 per barrel versus USD84.92 per barrel at yesterday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,948.68 an ounce from USD1,980.25 an ounce last night.

On Wednesday's economic calendar, the US mortgage rate is due at 1300 CEST while at 1630 CEST it is the turn of crude oil stocks data.

Among the results expected today are those of Banco BPM, BPER Banca, Ferrari, Technogym and Telecom Italia, among others.

