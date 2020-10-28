Banco Bradesco S A : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call

São Paulo, October 28th, 2020
3Q20 Earnings Conference Call
Dear Sir or Madam,
Banco Bradesco (B3: BBDC3, BBDC4; NYSE: BBD, BBDO; and Latibex: XBBDC) announces today its results for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). Please refer to the attached Press Release file for the key highlights of the period or listen to the Podcast regarding the quarterly results presented by Leandro Miranda, Executive Director and Investor Relations Officer. The Podcast as well as the Report on Economic and Financial Analysis, which includes the complete Financial Statements, can be found in Bradesco's Investor Relations website at banco.bradesco/ir-en.
Tomorrow, October 29th, Bradesco is pleased to invite you to join its 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call, presented by:
Octavio de Lazari Jr.
Chief Executive Officer
André Rodrigues Cano
Executive Vice President and CFO
Vinicius Albernaz
Bradesco Seguros's Chief Executive Officer
Leandro Miranda
Executive Director and
Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Wagner Firetti
Market Relations Director - Head of IR
Portuguese Conference Call
with simultaneous translation into English (listen-only mode)
10/29/2020 at 09:30 am (US Eastern Time)
Webcast: banco.bradesco/ir-en
USA (toll free): +1 (866) 866 2673 or +1 (855) 836 9256
USA (local call): +1 (516) 300 1066
UK (local call): +44 (20) 3478 5282
Other countries: +1 (516) 300 1066
Brazil: +55 (11) 3127 4971 or +55 (11) 3728 5971
English Conference Call
10/29/2020 at 12:30 pm (US Eastern Time)
Webcast: banco.bradesco/ir-en
USA (toll free): +1 (866) 866 2673 or +1 (855) 836 9256
USA (local call): +1 (516) 300 1066
UK (local call): +44 (20) 3478 5282
Other countries: +1 (516) 300 1066
Brazil: +55 (11) 3127 4971 or +55 (11) 3728 5971
During the period from October 29th to November 4th, 2020, replay of the conference calls will be available dialing the following phone numbers: +55 (11) 3127 4999, code: 30527443 (English), 76039470 (Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English) and 66791248 (Portuguese). Replay can also be accessed via Bradesco's Investor Relations homepage - banco.bradesco/ir-en, two hours after the end of the events.
Cordially,
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Carlos Wagner Firetti
Market Relations Director
For any questions or more information, please contact the Market Relations Department at
investors@bradesco.com.br
Bloomberg: BBDC4 BZ Equity
