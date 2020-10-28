Log in
Banco Bradesco S A : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call

10/28/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

São Paulo, October 28th, 2020

3Q20 Earnings Conference Call

Dear Sir or Madam,

Banco Bradesco (B3: BBDC3, BBDC4; NYSE: BBD, BBDO; and Latibex: XBBDC) announces today its results for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). Please refer to the attached Press Release file for the key highlights of the period or listen to the Podcast regarding the quarterly results presented by Leandro Miranda, Executive Director and Investor Relations Officer. The Podcast as well as the Report on Economic and Financial Analysis, which includes the complete Financial Statements, can be found in Bradesco's Investor Relations website at banco.bradesco/ir-en.

Tomorrow, October 29th, Bradesco is pleased to invite you to join its 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call, presented by:

Octavio de Lazari Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

André Rodrigues Cano

Executive Vice President and CFO

Vinicius Albernaz

Bradesco Seguros's Chief Executive Officer

Leandro Miranda

Executive Director and

Investor Relations Officer

Carlos Wagner Firetti

Market Relations Director - Head of IR

Portuguese Conference Call

with simultaneous translation into English (listen-only mode)

10/29/2020 at 09:30 am (US Eastern Time)

Webcast: banco.bradesco/ir-en

USA (toll free): +1 (866) 866 2673 or +1 (855) 836 9256

USA (local call): +1 (516) 300 1066

UK (local call): +44 (20) 3478 5282

Other countries: +1 (516) 300 1066

Brazil: +55 (11) 3127 4971 or +55 (11) 3728 5971

English Conference Call

10/29/2020 at 12:30 pm (US Eastern Time)

Webcast: banco.bradesco/ir-en

USA (toll free): +1 (866) 866 2673 or +1 (855) 836 9256

USA (local call): +1 (516) 300 1066

UK (local call): +44 (20) 3478 5282

Other countries: +1 (516) 300 1066

Brazil: +55 (11) 3127 4971 or +55 (11) 3728 5971

During the period from October 29th to November 4th, 2020, replay of the conference calls will be available dialing the following phone numbers: +55 (11) 3127 4999, code: 30527443 (English), 76039470 (Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English) and 66791248 (Portuguese). Replay can also be accessed via Bradesco's Investor Relations homepage - banco.bradesco/ir-en, two hours after the end of the events.

Cordially,

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Carlos Wagner Firetti

Market Relations Director

For any questions or more information, please contact the Market Relations Department at

investors@bradesco.com.br

Bloomberg: BBDC4 BZ Equity

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:49:06 UTC

