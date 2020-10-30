Banco Bradesco S A : BAC Florida acquisition completion

Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12
Notice to the Market
Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") hereby notifies its shareholders and the overall market that the transaction to acquire 100% of the capital of BAC Florida Bank ("BAC Florida"), reported in the Special Notice of May 6, 2019, was completed on this date.
The acquisition will only have a 0.2 percentage points impact on the Bradesco's Basel ratio and, with the acquisition completed, Bradesco:
-
assumes activities at BAC Florida and is focused on broadening the offer of investments in the USA to its high-income customers (Prime) and Private Bank, including other banking services such as current accounts, credit cards, and real estate financing.
-
will have provide an opportunity to expand business related to corporate and institutional clients.
Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, October 30, 2020
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Leandro de Miranda Araujo
Executive Deputy Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 22:24:02 UTC