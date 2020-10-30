Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco S.A.    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Bradesco S A : BAC Florida acquisition completion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") hereby notifies its shareholders and the overall market that the transaction to acquire 100% of the capital of BAC Florida Bank ("BAC Florida"), reported in the Special Notice of May 6, 2019, was completed on this date.

The acquisition will only have a 0.2 percentage points impact on the Bradesco's Basel ratio and, with the acquisition completed, Bradesco:

  • assumes activities at BAC Florida and is focused on broadening the offer of investments in the USA to its high-income customers (Prime) and Private Bank, including other banking services such as current accounts, credit cards, and real estate financing.
  • will have provide an opportunity to expand business related to corporate and institutional clients.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, October 30, 2020

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 22:24:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
06:25pBANCO BRADESCO S A : BAC Florida acquisition completion
PU
06:20aBANCO BRADESCO S A : Conference Call Presentation - 3Q20
PU
10/29BANCO BRADESCO S A : Conference Call Presentation - 3Q20
PU
10/29BANCO BRADESCO S A : Press Release - 3Q20
PU
10/29BANCO BRADESCO S A : Risk Management Report | Pillar 3 - 3Q20
PU
10/28BANCO BRADESCO S A : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call
PU
10/28BANCO BRADESCO S A : Bradesco 3Q Net Income Falls on Increase in Provisions for ..
DJ
10/22BANCO BRADESCO S A : 3Q20 Earnings Release Agenda
PU
10/22BANCO BRADESCO S A : 3Q20 Earnings Results Conference Call Invitation
PU
10/19BANCO BRADESCO S A : Bombardier Announces Leadership Appointments at Biggin Hill..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 18 146 M 18 146 M
Net income 2020 14 391 M 2 506 M 2 506 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 169 B 29 529 M 29 486 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 97 329
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 29,95 BRL
Last Close Price 20,79 BRL
Spread / Highest target 86,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.0.00%30 251
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.29%296 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%249 433
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.16%203 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%179 228
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%148 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group