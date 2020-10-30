Banco Bradesco S A : BAC Florida acquisition completion

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco") hereby notifies its shareholders and the overall market that the transaction to acquire 100% of the capital of BAC Florida Bank ("BAC Florida"), reported in the Special Notice of May 6, 2019, was completed on this date.

The acquisition will only have a 0.2 percentage points impact on the Bradesco's Basel ratio and, with the acquisition completed, Bradesco:

assumes activities at BAC Florida and is focused on broadening the offer of investments in the USA to its high-income customers (Prime) and Private Bank, including other banking services such as current accounts, credit cards, and real estate financing.

high-income customers (Prime) and Private Bank, including other banking services such as current accounts, credit cards, and real estate financing. will have provide an opportunity to expand business related to corporate and institutional clients.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, October 30, 2020

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive Deputy Officer and

Investor Relations Officer