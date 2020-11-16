Log in
Banco Bradesco S A : Institutional Presentation - teste

11/16/2020 | 05:33pm EST

I N S T I T U T I O N A L

P R E S E N T A T I O N

3Q20

1

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing market acceptance of services, service transactions by the Company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in service mix offered, and other risks described in the Company's registration statement and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.

BIA-Bradesco Artificial Intelligence 2

Index

Institutional Information

4

-

53

Overview

4

-

22

ESG

23

-

32

Financial Information

33

-

53

Products and Segments

54

-

92

Real Estate

54

-

59

Vehicle

60

-

66

Cards

67

-

73

Payroll Deductible Loans

74

-

76

Insurance and Pension Plans

77

-

88

IB and BRAM

89

-

91

Macroeconomic Information

92

-

122

3

Overview

BIA-Bradesco Artificial Intelligence 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:32:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 103 B 18 980 M 18 980 M
Net income 2020 16 392 M 3 017 M 3 017 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 203 B 37 412 M 37 337 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 97 329
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 29,88 BRL
Last Close Price 25,08 BRL
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.0.00%36 846
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.16%347 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.34%233 571
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.83%202 437
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.42%132 969
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-2.29%108 523
