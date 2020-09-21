Brazil's Bradesco mulls listing of broker Agora

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's second-largest
private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA is
considering a spinoff and listing of its broker unit Agora,
Goldman Sachs' analysts said in a note to clients.
"Bradesco's plan is to raise capital with the intention to
support Agora's investments in human resources, marketing,
horizontal M&A, and corporate governance in order to prepare for
an eventual IPO," the analysts wrote, adding the plans were
unveiled by the bank's investor relations executives in a video
conference.
Leandro Miranda, Bradesco's investor relations officer, said
an IPO will occur within 4-5 years, while the spinoff would
happen by year-end.
Agora has 500,000 clients and 65 billion reais ($12.05
billion) under management, but is expected to reach 200 billion
reais as Bradesco plans to bring some of its private banking,
asset management and custody deposits.
Currently, Brazil's only listed broker is XP Inc, which has
a market capitalization of nearly $24 billion on Nasdaq, with
436 billion reais in assets under custody.
($1 = 5.3964 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)