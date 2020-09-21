Log in
Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco S.A.    BBDC4

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil's Bradesco mulls listing of broker Agora

09/21/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's second-largest private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA is considering a spinoff and listing of its broker unit Agora, Goldman Sachs' analysts said in a note to clients.

"Bradesco's plan is to raise capital with the intention to support Agora's investments in human resources, marketing, horizontal M&A, and corporate governance in order to prepare for an eventual IPO," the analysts wrote, adding the plans were unveiled by the bank's investor relations executives in a video conference.

Leandro Miranda, Bradesco's investor relations officer, said an IPO will occur within 4-5 years, while the spinoff would happen by year-end.

Agora has 500,000 clients and 65 billion reais ($12.05 billion) under management, but is expected to reach 200 billion reais as Bradesco plans to bring some of its private banking, asset management and custody deposits.

Currently, Brazil's only listed broker is XP Inc, which has a market capitalization of nearly $24 billion on Nasdaq, with 436 billion reais in assets under custody.

($1 = 5.3964 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.63% 10617.004784 Delayed Quote.20.29%
XP INC. -2.65% 41.92 Delayed Quote.11.79%
Financials
Sales 2020 105 B 19 353 M 19 353 M
Net income 2020 15 155 M 2 797 M 2 797 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 172 B 31 533 M 31 670 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 97 329
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,15 BRL
Last Close Price 20,08 BRL
Spread / Highest target 92,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.0.00%32 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.00%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.55%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.71%142 193
