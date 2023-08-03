BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO SEES 2023 LOAN BOOK GROWTH BETWEEN 1%-5%, FROM 6.5%-9.5% -FILING
Today at 05:53 pm
BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO SEES 2023 LOAN BOOK GROWTH BETWEEN 1%-5%, FROM 6.5%-9.5% -FILING
