I am proud to work at Bradesco. Now, as the CEO, my enthusiasm is through the roof. I am aware of the challenges ahead and I intend to live up to the responsibility bestowed upon me by the Board of Directors. We are a bank that is acknowledged for its significant contribution to the socioeconomic development of Brazil. Over 81 years, we have earned credentials for our work in favor of education, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and accessibility. Awareness about ESG challenges is a reality for present and future generations, and we recognize our role in this gear. 18 years ago, Bradesco was one of the first banks to keep track of the carbon generation of its own operations and offset 100% of its scope 1 and 2 emissions.

We have neutralized our scope 3 operational emissions since 2019, and, from 2020, we have used exclusively renewable energy in our operations. We were the first financial institution in the country to measure and publish CO2 emissions arising from loans and corporate financing in our portfolio, following PCAF's international methodology and sectoral estimates. This way, our contribution to global efforts in mitigating global warming is relevant and in line with scientific scenarios and the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. The path we chose places us as one of the main players of the green transition in Brazil, engaging and supporting our clients in the climate transition and encouraging sustainable businesses. At the end of 2023, we are proud to have already achieved 90.8% of our goal of directing BRL 250 billion to sectors and