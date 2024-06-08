ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
Contents
1
Introduction
About the report
03
Materiality and Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs)
04
Report center
05
Message from the leadership
06
Main figures
08
2
About us
Bradesco Organization
10
Strategy
14
3
Sustainability
Governance and sustainability
strategy
16
Sustainable business
18
Climate agenda
26
Social, environmental
and climate risks
34
Biodiversity
38
4
Environmental
Eco-efficiency
44
Operational emissions
46
Energy management
49
Water management
52
Waste management
53
Material management
54
5
Social
Our people
56
Client in focus
85
Suppliers
101
Community
106
Investors
110
Governments and regulators
110
Human rights
111
6
Governance
Corporate governance
115
Ethics, integrity and transparency
121
Privacy and information security
127
Technology and innovation
130
7
Annexes
How we relate to our stakeholders
138
Summary of GRI content
140
Summary of SASB content
152
Independent auditors'
limited assurance report
157
ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
About the report
Materiality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Report center
Message from the leadership
Main figures
About the report
GRI 2-3
We present Bradesco's 2023 ESG Report. This document is part of our set of annual reports and aims to provide transparency on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) issues, offering a comprehensive and integrated view of our businesses and operations. In it, we detail the results achieved during the period, our strategic priorities, voluntary commitments undertaken, and how we generate long-
Important considerations:
1. Throughout this document, we will use the term ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).
2 The terms "Organization" and "Bradesco" refer to the Bradesco group in its entirety, including all companies that are part of the conglomerate. The term "Bank" is
Independent assurance
The 2023 ESG Report has been externally assured by KPMG, an independent auditing firm that verified the information disclosed in this document, as well as the process of compiling and presenting this information, and its aligment with GRI standards.
LEARN MORE
in the Independent Auditors' Limited Assurance Report.
term value for our stakeholders.
This publication covers activities from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, including relevant data generated up to its publication date, on June 7, 2024.
used specifically to describe our financial activities, while controlled entities are referred to by their respective names.
3. We distinguish our internal team by using
the term "employee", while "associate" is
used for third-party service providers only.
Reporting Guidelines
We comply with the leading international guidelines for accountability and best practices in sustainability reporting, among which we highlight the following:
We invite you to learn about our strategy and key results.
Happy reading!
In case of questions or suggestions about this content, please contact us by email: sustentabilidade@bradesco.com.br
4. All the human capital indicators disclosed
in this report cover more than 75% of the
FTE (total full-time equivalent employees).
5. Bradesco's senior leadership validated
the content of this report, taking full
responsibility for the information
disclosed. GRI 2-14
GRI Standards
The answers to the GRI are flagged throughout the content with the disclosure labels GRI xxx-x.
On page 140, under Annexes, you will find the GRI content index, with a comprehensive table of reported disclosures and complementary information.
Sustainability
Accounting
Standards
Board
The answers are marked with "SASB XX-XX-xxxx.x", and
the index is on page 152.
Task-force
Sustainable
on Climate-
Development
related
Goals
Financial
Disclosures
Our contribution to the
SDGs is highlighted in
Find out more on
this report.
ourClimate Report.
ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
About the report
Materiality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Report center
Message from the leadership
Main figures
Materiality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
GRI 2-29 • 3-1 • 3-2
Prioritized SDGs
As one of the main financial institutions in Brazil, with an important role in the country's economic development, we have the ability to lead the transition to a cleaner, more resilient and inclusive economy.
To effectively guide our efforts, it is extremely important that we understand both the areas we impact and those that have the potential to impact our operations and business.
Therefore, every two years, we promote engagement with representatives of our audiences to update our materiality matrix, incorporating significant matters based on their perceptions and expectations.
In our last review, in 2022, we adopted the dual materiality methodology to analyze sustainability aspects from three
1 environmental and social impact
materiality: analysis of impacts generated by Bradesco's activities on society and the environment.
2 financial materiality:
analysis of socio- environmental risks and the significance of related financial impacts, considering different time horizons.
In line with our sustainability strategy and strengthening our commitment to create value for our stakeholders, we have prioritized six SDGs that are most closely aligned with our operations, monitoring our contribution to the global goals, as well as our progress in implementing the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB). When prioritizing the SDGs, we considered: stakeholder consultation, a comparative sector benchmarking study,
the Organization's relevance matrix and strategic pillars, the Brazilian scenario (main social and environmental issues) and reporting and performance
perspectives:
3 stakeholder relevance perception: consolidated
assessment, scored by weight (frequency, dependence and influence).
LEARN MORE
In ourMateriality Report.
recommendations and guidelines, among others. We also had the process verified by an independent third party (ERM Brasil Ltda.), and obtained a favorable opinion.
ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
About the report
Materiality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Report center
Message from the leadership
Main figures
Report center
ESG Report
Integrated Annual
ESG Indicator
Materiality Report
Based on GRI and
Report
Worksheet
Publication of the methodology
SASB standards,
It integrates institutional,
Spreadsheet with the
and processes for consulting
we report the
business, financial and
main quantitative ESG
stakeholders and building our
most relevant
sustainability information,
indicators for the last
materiality matrix.
environmental, social
according to the IIRC
four years.
and governance
framework, with an
indicators for our
emphasis on how we
stakeholders.
generate and share value.
LEARN MORE
For more information, access ourClimate Report (TCFD)sustainability page.
Report on the management of climate-related risks and opportunities, in accordance with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Economic and Financial
Analysis Report
Our consolidated economic-financial performance, reported in accordance with practices applicable to institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil.
Risk Management Report -
Pillar 3
Describes Bradesco's risk management activities, detailing practices and controls over the primary risks we are exposed to, including the adequacy of our capital.
ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
About the report
Materiality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Report center
Message from the leadership
Main figures
Message from the leadership
GRI 2-22
I am proud to work at Bradesco.
Now, as the CEO, my enthusiasm is through the roof. I am aware of the challenges ahead and I intend to live up to the responsibility bestowed upon me by the Board of Directors.
We are a bank that is acknowledged for its significant contribution to the socioeconomic development of Brazil.
Over 81 years, we have earned credentials for our work in favor of education, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and accessibility.
Awareness about ESG challenges is a reality for present and future generations, and we recognize our role in this gear.
18 years ago, Bradesco was one of the first banks to keep track of the carbon generation of its own operations and offset 100% of its scope 1 and 2 emissions.
We have neutralized our scope 3 operational emissions since 2019, and, from 2020, we have used exclusively renewable energy in our operations.
We were the first financial institution in the country to measure and publish CO2 emissions arising from loans and corporate financing in our portfolio, following PCAF's international methodology and sectoral estimates. This way, our contribution to global efforts in mitigating global warming is relevant and in line with scientific scenarios and the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.
The path we chose places us as one of the main players of the green transition in Brazil, engaging and supporting our clients in the climate transition and encouraging sustainable businesses.
At the end of 2023, we are proud to have already achieved 90.8% of our goal of directing BRL 250 billion to sectors and
assets with positive socio-environmental impact by 2025, with credit operations, mass ESG products and the structuring of operations with ESG labeling in the national and international market.
We believe that partnerships are key to the ESG agenda. In 2023, we raised USD 250 million from the IFC to boost Local Production Arrangements (APL) for the creative industry in the North and Northeast.
On the social agenda, as one of the largest private donors in the country, we invested BRL 1.1 billion in various projects and initiatives, contributing to socio- environmental demands and reinforcing our Sustainability strategy, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In this context, Fundação Bradesco comes to light as one of our great prides, which has been providing education to children and young people throughout Brazil since
ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
About the report
Materiality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Report center
Message from the leadership
Main figures
1956, through 40 owned schools operating primarily in regions of socioeconomic vulnerability, as well as educational projects such as Escola Virtual. Over 2.4 million students were benefited throughout Brazil in 2023.
We are a Bank made up of people, focused on servicing people. We are 86,000 talented people who provide services to over 71 million customers every day.
Therefore, we seek to develop and leverage team potential.
We promote professional excellence through our Corporate University, UNIBRAD, which celebrated ten years of operation. Last year, we had over 1.9 million training participations.
Our ESG strategy and performance are recognized as above the industry average.
We were selected for the 18th consecutive time for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index portfolio, included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, among the top 10% of the global banking sector in sustainable practices.
Furthermore, we were included in the
B3 Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) portfolio and recognized in the CDP climate program for the 19th time, reaching the leadership level (A-) which places us among the companies that have adopted the best practices related to the climate agenda.
We reached the end of 2023 in a more resilient position, with important achievements, lessons learned and an optimistic view about the future.
In February 2024, I announced our strategic plan and executive structure, which aim to bring leadership closer to the business, simplifying the operation and management model, providing more autonomy and agility in decision-making and a better experience to our customers.
We remain proud of our legacy so far and even more confident in our ability to generate value to our stakeholders.
Our deepest thanks go to everyone who accompanied us on this journey, our employees for their dedication and our customers and shareholders for their support.
Please take a few moments to read through this report which outlines our ESG strategy and initiatives carried out throughout 2023.
Have a good read!
MARCELO NORONHA
CEO
ESG REPORT 2023
Main figures
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
About the report
Materiality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Report center
Message from the leadership
Main figures
Clients in focus
71.1 million
clients
7,388
service points (branches + PAs/PAEs +business units)
38.1 million
account holders
38,264
Bradesco Expresso (banking correspondents)
Our people
86.2 thousand
employees
51%
women
29%
black people
2,497
interns
Sustainability
For the 6th consecutive year we were included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook, among the top 10% of the global banking sector in terms of sustainable practices
Since 2021, we have allocated
BRL 227 billion
to sustainable business, reaching 90.8% of the target set for 2025
USD 250 million
raised with IFC to boost creative industry LPAs in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil
Innovation and Technology
+ 2 Billion
client interactions since the launch of BIA (Bradesco Artificial Intelligence)
98% of all Bank transactions were made
in digital channels
Finance
BRL 16.3 billion
recurring net income
BRL 877.3 billion
expanded portfolio
BRL 106.6 billion
of net income in the Bradesco Seguros Group
Fundação
Bradesco
BRL 894 million
invested in 2023
42 thousand
students benefited
2 million
students benefited from the Virtual School
40 schools in 26 Brazilian states, including the Federal District
ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
Bradesco Organization
Strategy
About us
We are one of the largest financial groups in Brazil, with a history of inclusion, pioneering, innovation and expansion.
RELATED SDG
ESG REPORT 2023
Introduction
About us
Sustainability
Environmental
Social
Governance
Annexes
Bradesco Organization
Strategy
Bradesco Organization
GRI 2-1
In 2023, we completed 80 years of history, eight decades guided by a clear purpose.
An oper-door bank. In 1943, Banco Bradesco S.A. was born. Innovative and inclusive, it set itself apart from other banks of the time by serving small business owners, public workers and people of modest means.
Purpose
To create opportunities for the fulfillment of people and the sustainable development of companies and society
Values
- The Client as the reason for the Organization's existence
- Ethics in all of our activities and relationships
- Transparency of information required by stakeholders
- Belief in the value and capacity of people to develop
- Respect for human dignity and diversity
- Social and environmental responsibility, with incentives for sustainable development initiatives
