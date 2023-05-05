Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation

1Q23
Earnings Release
highlights
Net Income
R$4.3 bn (10.6% ROE)
Loan Portfolio
R$879.3 bn
Basel*
12.6 %
Clients
38.3 million
Income from
Insurance
R$3.7 bn
* Tier I.
Results within expectations
Credit provisions are still high, but within expectations
Market net interest income in recovery
Income from Insurance growing above projections in the quarter
Significant strategic actions underway
Customer-centric
2
Focus on Retail with expansion in High Income and maintaining leadership in the Corporate segment
Maintaining a strong
Maintaining our
retail presence
leadership in the
Corporate segment
Strengthening our performance in the High Income sector
3
broad positioning in the market
1.5 MM 15.5 Thousand
SOCIOECONOMIC CLASSES
High Income
Corporate
REGIONS
Individuals¹Companies
R$ 365 bn
35 MM
1.7 MM
R$ 514 bn
Retail
SMEs
Credit
GENERATIONS
1- 1st Checking Account Holders - Single CPSs.
4
high income
+40%
Investment specialists
Centralized
Service
Content Consolidation
Macroeconomic Vision
Allocation
NPS
+25 p.p. +16 p.p.
Investments Cards
(4Q20 vs. 4Q22)
Private Banking Market Share
(2018 x Feb/23)
22% +4 p.p.
Current Growth
Bradesco
Bank
Strategy
Investment Recommendation
Digital Platform
5
Attachments
Disclaimer
Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:40:09 UTC.