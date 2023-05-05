Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  2023-05-03
14.07 BRL   +2.33%
09:41aBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation
PU
09:41aBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05:03aBanco Bradesco : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation

05/05/2023 | 09:41am EDT
1Q23

Earnings Release

highlights

Net Income

R$4.3 bn (10.6% ROE)

Loan Portfolio

R$879.3 bn

Basel*

12.6 %

Clients

38.3 million

Income from

Insurance

R$3.7 bn

* Tier I.

Results within expectations

Credit provisions are still high, but within expectations

Market net interest income in recovery

Income from Insurance growing above projections in the quarter

Significant strategic actions underway

Customer-centric

2

Focus on Retail with expansion in High Income and maintaining leadership in the Corporate segment

Maintaining a strong

Maintaining our

retail presence

leadership in the

Corporate segment

Strengthening our performance in the High Income sector

3

broad positioning in the market

1.5 MM 15.5 Thousand

SOCIOECONOMIC CLASSES

High Income

Corporate

36.5MM1.8MM

REGIONS

Individuals¹Companies

R$ 365 bn

35 MM

1.7 MM

R$ 514 bn

Retail

SMEs

Credit

Credit

GENERATIONS

1- 1st Checking Account Holders - Single CPSs.

4

high income

+40%

Investment specialists

Centralized

Service

Content Consolidation

Macroeconomic Vision

Allocation

NPS

+25 p.p. +16 p.p.

Investments Cards

(4Q20 vs. 4Q22)

Private Banking Market Share

(2018 x Feb/23)

22% +4 p.p.

Current Growth

Bradesco

Bank

Strategy

Investment Recommendation

Digital Platform

5

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 125 B 24 852 M 24 852 M
Net income 2023 19 589 M 3 902 M 3 902 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,26x
Yield 2023 7,22%
Capitalization 141 B 28 061 M 28 061 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 75 591
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,07 BRL
Average target price 17,91 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Denise Pauli Pavarina Independent Director
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.-7.13%28 061
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%391 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%241 436
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%215 087
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 291
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.08%154 680
