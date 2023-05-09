Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  2023-05-07
15.32 BRL   +3.72%
10:08aBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Institutional Presentation
PU
05/05Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05/05Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Institutional Presentation

05/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Institutional Presentation

1Q23

Macroeconomic Information

4-20

Corporate Profile

21-26

Corporate Strategy

27-32

ESG

33-46

Results

47-71

Attachments - Results

72-85

Our Business

86-131

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and all similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Known risks include uncertainties, which are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing, market acceptance of services, service transactions by the company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in the service mix offered, and other risks described in the company's reports. Forward-looking statements speak only in terms of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information and/or future developments.

3

Macroeconomic

Information

ECONOMIC SCENARIO

Main Projections

2021

2022

2023

2024

GDP (% p.a.)

5.0

2.9

1.8

1.5

Extended Consumer Price Index IPCA (% p.a.)

10.1

5.8

6.2

4.0

General Market Price Index IGP-M FGV (%)

17.8

5.5

0.7

4.0

Selic (% p.a.) year-end

9.25

13.75

12.25

10.0

USD - Commercial Rate (R$/US$) year-end

5.58

5.22

5.00

5.20

Industrial production (% p.a.)

3.9

-0.7

-0.6

0.0

Restricted Retail Sales (% p.a.)

1.4

1.0

1.3

1.3

Increase in employed population (in thousands)

8,522

3,715

1,579

966

Unemployment rate (% p.a. year average)

13.2

9.3

9.1

9.7

Credit Stock (%p.a.)

16.4

14.0

8.2

10.0

Balance of Trade (BCB) (US$ billion)

36.4

44.2

53.1

43.0

Current Account Balance (US$ billion)

-46.4

-56.0

-51.0

-50.4

Public Sector Primary Result (R$ billion)

64.7

126.0

-104.8

-66.0

Gross Debt (% GDP)

78.3

72.9

75.7

78.8

Bradesco economic forecasts are revised each month. During moments of greater volatility, the level of uncertainty and error margins naturally rise, especially between revisions. Our forecasts are based on the assumption that the adjustments necessary to ensure the sustainability of Brazil's macroeconomic framework will be implemented over the next few years. If these adjustments do not materialize or are better than expected, the forecast could be altered significantly. Last updated on April 28th, 2023

Macroeconomic Information

Corporate Profile

Corporate Strategy

ESG

Results

Attachments

Our Business

5

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
10:08aBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Institutional Presentation
PU
05/05Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05/05Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05/05Transcript : Banco Bradesco S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05Banco Bradesco : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Banco Bradesco's Q1 Recurring Net Income, Net Interest Income Decline
MT
05/04Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Economic and Financial Analysis Report
PU
05/04Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 1Q23 - Press Release
PU
05/04Banco Bradesco S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - IFRS 1Q23
PU
05/04Banco Bradesco S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 124 B 24 829 M 24 829 M
Net income 2023 19 601 M 3 938 M 3 938 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,12x
Yield 2023 6,25%
Capitalization 151 B 30 411 M 30 411 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 73 855
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 15,32 BRL
Average target price 17,55 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Denise Pauli Pavarina Deputy Director
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.1.12%30 411
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer