Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  2022-08-14
19.43 BRL   -0.51%
09:14aBANCO BRADESCO S A : Bradesco 2Q22 - Institutional Presentation
PU
08/12BANCO BRADESCO S A : Bradesco 2Q22 - Institutional Presentation
PU
08/12BANCO BRADESCO S A : Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 677 - Change in the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 2Q22 - Institutional Presentation

08/16/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION 2Q22

título

Macroeconomic Information

Corporate Profile

Corporate Strategy

ESG

Our Businesses

2Q22 Results

Attachments

4-22

23-28

29-38

39-55

56-100

101-116

117-132

2

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and all similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Known risks include uncertainties, which are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing, market acceptance of services, service transactions by the company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in the service mix offered, and other risks described in the company's reports. Forward-looking statements speak only in terms of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information and/or future developments.

3

MACROECONOMIC

INFORMATION

Q2 HASN'T SHOWED YET THE PEAK OF INFLATION IN 12M

Consumer inflation, interannual

14.0%

12.0%

Brazil

USA

Germany

11.9%

10.0%

Euro Area

United Kingdom

9.4%

9.1%

8.0%

8.6%

7.6%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

-2.0%

Jun-19

Dec-19

Jun-20

Dec-20

Jun-21

Dec-21

Jun-22

Source: Bloomberg, Bradesco

Macroeconomic Information

Corporate Profile

Corporate Strategy

ESG

Our Businesses

2Q22 Results

Attachments

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 13:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
09:14aBANCO BRADESCO S A : Bradesco 2Q22 - Institutional Presentation
PU
08/12BANCO BRADESCO S A : Bradesco 2Q22 - Institutional Presentation
PU
08/12BANCO BRADESCO S A : Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 677 - Change in the Board of Direct..
PU
08/08Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations, raises loan forecast
RE
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Banco Bradesco S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05BANCO BRADESCO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Banco Bradesco S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/04BANCO BRADESCO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
08/04BANCO BRADESCO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
08/04BANCO BRADESCO S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - IFRS 1H22
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 122 B 23 876 M 23 876 M
Net income 2022 28 132 M 5 525 M 5 525 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,90x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 189 B 37 095 M 37 095 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 88 129
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,43 BRL
Average target price 24,72 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.11.26%37 095
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.67%359 123
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%291 277
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%218 052
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%173 532
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 287