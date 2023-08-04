highlights

Net Income

R$ 4.5 bn (11.1% ROE)

Loan Portfolio

R$ 868.7 bn

Basel Tier I

12.9%

Clients

72.0 mm

Income from Insurance

R$ 4.8 bn

Performance within expectations, with a 50 bps improvement in ROE

Early NPLs improved in all segments

Income from Insurance in expansion

Tier I Capital Ratio improved 34 bps

Improvement in Market NII

Credit provisions remained high, but within expectations

Significant strategic actions underway

Customer-centric

2

3

...simply digital

Expansion in the digital network

in all segments

exclusive

classic 73%

of our clients have

digital behavior

private

prime

Higher bank integration

Digital

DNA

of transactions are made through digital channels

Growth in financial transactions

via Mobile (1H23 x 1H22)

Optimization of the cost to serve

5

