highlights
Net Income
R$ 4.5 bn (11.1% ROE)
Loan Portfolio
R$ 868.7 bn
Basel Tier I
12.9%
Clients
72.0 mm
Income from Insurance
R$ 4.8 bn
Performance within expectations, with a 50 bps improvement in ROE
Early NPLs improved in all segments
Income from Insurance in expansion
Tier I Capital Ratio improved 34 bps
Improvement in Market NII
Credit provisions remained high, but within expectations
Significant strategic actions underway
Customer-centric
2
3
...simply digital
Expansion in the digital network
in all segments
exclusive
classic 73%
of our clients have
digital behavior
private
prime
Higher bank integration
Digital
DNA
of transactions are made through digital channels
Growth in financial transactions
via Mobile (1H23 x 1H22)
Optimization of the cost to serve
5
