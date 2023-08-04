Banco Bradesco is Brazil's leading private bank. Net Banking Product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - bank (83%): involved in retail banking, market and investment banking, private banking, asset management, specialized financial services (leasing, real estate loans, consumer loans, and other services); - insurance (16.8%): automotive, health, accidents, pension fund management insurances, etc.; - other (0.2%). At the end of 2019, the group had BRL 368.2 billion of current deposits and BRL 345.3 billion of current credits. Products and services are marketed primarily through a network of 4,478 branches worldwide.

Sector Banks