Banco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 4Q22 - Institutional Presentation

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION 4Q22
Macroeconomic Information
Corporate Profile
Corporate Strategy
ESG
4Q22 Results
Attachments - Results
Our Business
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and all similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Known risks include uncertainties, which are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing, market acceptance of services, service transactions by the company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in the service mix offered, and other risks described in the company's reports. Forward-looking statements speak only in terms of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information and/or future developments.
MACROECONOMIC
INFORMATION
ECONOMIC SCENARIO
Main Projections
2021
2022
2023
2024
GDP (% p.a.)
4.6
3.0
1.5
1.5
Extended Consumer Price Index IPCA (% p.a.)
10.1
5.8
5.7
4.0
General Market Price Index IGP-M FGV (%)
17.8
5.5
4.6
4.5
Selic (% p.a.) year-end
9.25
13.75
12.25
9.50
USD - Commercial Rate (R$/US$) year-end
5.58
5.22
5.25
5.40
Industrial production (% p.a.)
3.9
-0.6
-0.6
0.0
Restricted Retail Sales (% p.a.)
4.5
-0.5
2.0
2.0
Increase in employed population (in thousands)
8,522
3,715
1,579
966
Unemployment rate (% p.a. year average)
13.2
9.2
8.8
8.8
Credit Stock (%p.a.)
16.3
14.0
9.0
12.0
Balance of Trade (BCB) (US$ billion)
36.4
44.4
46.1
43.0
Current Account Balance (US$ billion)
-46.4
-55.7
-59.4
-50.4
Public Sector Primary Result (R$ billion)
64.7
126.0
-101.4
-38.1
Gross Debt (% GDP)
78.3
73.5
78.8
81.4
Bradesco economic forecasts are revised each month. During moments of greater volatility, the level of uncertainty and error margins naturally rise, especially between revisions. Our forecasts are based on the assumption that the adjustments necessary to ensure the sustainability of Brazil's macroeconomic framework will be implemented over the next few years. If these adjustments do not materialize or are better than expected, the forecast could be altered significantly. Last updated on January 30th, 2023
